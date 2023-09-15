Highlights Cardiff City and Swansea City have had mixed starts to the Championship season, with Cardiff showing signs of improvement under new manager Erol Bulut.

Cardiff's positive and dominant style of play has been a key aspect of their early success, and they will look to assert their dominance against Swansea in the upcoming match.

This match presents a significant opportunity for Cardiff to overcome their historical struggles in the South Wales Derby and gain momentum for the rest of the season.

Cardiff City are gearing up for their litmus test when arch-rivals Swansea City head to the Welsh capital tomorrow evening.

Over the last two years especially, it is a fated fixture that has incited so much doom, gloom and misery upon supporters in the blue corner of Wales, with Swansea breaking history to secure back-to-back double victories.

Cardiff fans have been conflicted for far too long now, and they have often dreaded locking horns with the old rival - and with good reason.

Now, though, there is just a lingering and rather refreshing school of thought that - and whisper it quietly - the guard could be changing.

How have Cardiff City and Swansea City started the Championship season?

Both outfits have endured their share of trials and tribulations in the initial phases of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The fresh, authoritative and most certainly ambitious stewardship of Turkish boss Erol Bulut has reinstalled a formerly-absent aura of positivity around the Cardiff City Stadium, which is reflected both on and off the pitch.

Granted, the Bluebirds are yet to pull up any trees and their resolve in winning positions leaves plenty to be desired, having thrown away shock, yet wholly-earned two-goal leads away to Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

However, they still dominated the possession-heavy Tractor Boys on their own turf, went two goals to the good away to not only a promotion favourite but indeed at one of the nation's most vaunted footballing cauldrons, no less, all the while pushing Leicester City all the way prior to Cesare Casadei's last-grasp winner, too.

There is not so much leeway losing 2-1 at home to QPR, but the subsequent victory when Sheffield Wednesday came to town leased the kick-start that Cardiff's season needed.

The league table is not as dishonest as Cardiff would like and their familiar-ish position in 19th-place is all too indicative of a team facing growing pains in significant transition, but the foundations are there nonetheless; an increased emphasis upon dominating football matches, a straight-talking manager with real pedigree, and, generally speaking, a talented squad.

And though circumstances differ, the old enemy just down the road are also entering wholesale change.

The possession obsession from Russell Martin has dithered in his departure, replaced with Michael Duff's more direct, practical, if somewhat value-betraying approach- the Jack Army would do anything to revitalise 'The Swansea Way' while they have recruited no less than 13 fresh faces to fit the contradicting philosophy.

Swansea are now reverting and they have naturally faced teething problems in doing so, having faced four defeats from their last five outings across all competitions and failed to win a league fixture to date.

That sees them only two points behind Cardiff but, as fans from both teams will concur, the moods could not be more different.

Can Cardiff City beat Swansea City in the South Wales Derby?

Make no illusions of it, Saturday's showdown presents the best chance to date that Cardiff have had of finally dispelling their derby day doom.

Of course, form only matters quite so much in these type of games and fortunes are often dictated by who handles the occasion on the day, something which has proved eternally elusive for Cardiff - until now, perhaps?

False dawns are anything but an unknown concept at Cardiff, but there is a feeling that Bulut is exactly the manager that will ensure, by hook or by crook, that his troops approach this fixture head-on instead of shrinking in the way that the team have in years gone by.

They may only go a certain distance for now, but Bulut's pre-match comments illustrate a manager who most definitely 'gets it'.

When quizzed upon the sheer aggression associated with Welsh football's most revered rivalry, he explained: "We have to manage it, I have to manage it.

"I have tried already during the week to speak with them.

"We know what is going on but we have to be clever. We need to be aggressive. Fans will be aggressive, shouting and supporting us - but we have to be calm and be clever.

"We trained in the last few days and trained for this. I think my team and my players know what is going on on Saturday."

When questions were floated to Duff in the wake of Swansea's latest defeat to Bristol City, the Northern Irishman controversially responded: "I'd rather get promoted and lose to Cardiff twice."

Naturally, Bulut himself was then asked about the comments of his dugout nemesis, to which he said: "I would like to get promoted and win twice!"

Promotion is more than merely a tall order for the Bluebirds at this stage, but nonetheless, feel free to make of that what you will.

Meanwhile, they also have a ram-packed Cardiff City Stadium to their advantage - an invaluable assistance if ever there was one - where they will be looking to bounce off the vociferous support from the stands and optimise it to gain momentum, putting their visitors in the back seat for a change.

Asserting dominance has been a real cornerstone of Bulut's early tenure, and it is something that will undoubtedly transpire as the catalyst for whoever takes home the bragging rights.

Sure enough, Cardiff had to sit behind the ball and soak up more pressure before dispatching quick transitions upfield against Leicester and Leeds, as you would imagine, but the overarching modus operandi has been to see the ball as much as possible and intricately work play through the channels - particularly on their own turf - thus putting opponents on the back foot.

Now, more than ever before, they simply must do that tomorrow.

Tomorrow is powerful, and tomorrow will prescribe the mood and confidence levels from within; win and Cardiff could fly, lose and Cardiff could falter, with all the optimism generated quickly dissipating in the blink of an eye.

Cardiff must avoid the latter, but indeed, they could well achieve the former, should they make the most of their own feel-good factor and exploit the negative mood circulating in Swansea.

The difficulty of the challenge can never be underestimated, but, at long last, it is one that Cardiff can finally look forward to.