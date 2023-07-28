Highlights Leeds United's rebuild is facing more setbacks as reports suggest Pascal Struijk could potentially leave the club, further depleting their already thinning squad.

Club Brugge has turned their attention to Struijk. Finances, however, may be an issue, making the deal unlikely.

With a limited number of incoming players and a lack of money from sales, Leeds could be struggling to refurbish their squad, leaving them vulnerable in certain areas, particularly the defence.

Leeds United's rebuild following relegation to the Championship is continuously evolving - but with a limited number of incomings, fans will be frustrated to see reports of yet another potential outgoing in Pascal Struijk.

The Whites have already lost over seven first-team players so far this summer as their window continues to hit new levels of wage reductions, though first-team players are now beginning to become quite sparse in certain areas, with only three additions so far this window - and two of those being for the youth set-up at Thorp Arch.

Daniel Farke will now be looking to bring in quality additions if he is to give the Whites any chance of returning to the Premier League at the first attempt, admittedly with a whole host of attacking talents but not much in the back line, which was the reason for their downfall last season.

And an update on Struijk will only further their worries ahead of the new campaign.

Could Pascal Struijk leave Leeds?

The report by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri suggests that Club Brugge have turned their attentions to Leeds’ Struijk following their sales of fellow central defenders Jack Hendry and Abakar Sylla.

Belgian club chiefs have turned their attentions to Struijk, who joined Leeds as a 19-year-old from Ajax’s academy.

Discussions are reportedly ongoing with Struijk’s representatives over personal terms, with the club aiming to compete in the Europa Conference League group stages, with a seemingly easy route to the play-off rounds on paper - of course, that could be a swaying point for Struijk.

However, further reports have emerged from Tomas Taecke on Twitter, stating that whilst "information about Struijk is partially correct" in that Brugge "made an attempt to bring in the Dutchman" from Leeds, finances have proved to be an issue, with Struijk described as "far too expensive". A deal hasn't been completely ruled out "but in principle the defender will not come".

Struijk featured for Leeds last night in a 2-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest and is one of only three centre-backs at the club with Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell, as Max Wober’s potential move away from the club edges closer.

Struijk, via the Yorkshire Evening Post, has also suggested his future is at Elland Road.

Who have Leeds sold so far this summer?

On permanent deals, Leeds have only sold Tyler Roberts and Rodrigo Moreno, whilst Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have left the club after the expiration of their contracts.

However, loan deals have taken a number of defenders away from Leeds - and that has left a real lack of money coming in to refurbish the squad for Farke’s needs, despite putting a positive spin on the wage bill. Robin Koch has departed on a season-long loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and Diego Llorente has now completed his second loan spell away from the club, joining Roma after being on the books at Real Sociedad earlier this season.

Rasmus Kristensen has followed him to the Italian capital as the right-back moved away from Elland Road after just one season, whilst Marc Roca has returned to Spain to join Real Betis for a term away from Elland Road. Add Brenden Aaronson into that equation after his loan move to Union Berlin.

Their one shining light is that Ethan Ampadu has joined from Chelsea on a permanent deal, despite Leeds not boosting their transfer budget with any big money sales yet.