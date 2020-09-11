Contrasting report emerges surrounding Rangers’ pursuit of 12-goal EFL man

Preston North End man Daniel Johnson has reportedly been the subject of a Rangers bid, but further reports in Lancashire have played down that bid.

It was claimed by David Anderson at the Mirror that Rangers had lodged a £2m bid to sign Johnson, despite the fact that the Championship season is looming and begins this evening.

However, despite those reports, it’s been claimed in the Lancashire Post that the sources they have at Deepdale are claiming that is not the case, with no bids for the midfielder.

It’s added that the rumoured £2m would be well short of what Preston would be looking for.

The 27-year-old has been with Preston for five seasons now, with his form building during his years at Deepdale.

There’s been 33 goals in 184 league appearances since Johnson arrived at Preston, with his form under Alex Neil exceptional last season as the Lilywhites challenged for the play-offs.

In 33 appearances, the midfielder scored 12 goals and registered a further seven assists.

Additionally, there’s been 15 appearances in other competitions, which have brought two goals over Johnson’s Preston career.

The Verdict

This is a big year for Preston in the Championship.

Neil has built a decent squad and retaining top players like Johnson is so important.

Of course, the Rangers interest is attractive, but is £2m really going to be enough to get Preston thinking?

You can’t imagine that it will be.

Thoughts? Let us know!