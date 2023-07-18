Middlesbrough have been very active in this transfer window already as Michael Carrick looks to freshen up his squad ahead of the new season.

Boro were a different animal in the Championship under Carrick, with their season full of positives since his arrival, with the only disappointment the play-off semi-final loss to Coventry City last time out.

But the club will be looking to put that behind them with a pre-season, fresh ideas and new players arriving.

There have already been six new arrivals at the Riverside Stadium, and there are likely to be more between now and the deadline.

One player that has continued to crop up is Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, with the forward’s future uncertain and Boro looking to strengthen in the attacking third.

What is Middlesbrough’s stance on Ross Stewart?

It was reported over the weekend by Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, that Middlesbrough were one of the sides that are interested in signing Stewart this summer.

Stewart only has 12 months on his contract at the Stadium of Light and with him yet to agree to a new contract, uncertainty has grown about his future in this transfer window.

However, it seems his next destination won’t be Middlesbrough as they are not pursuing a deal for the international forward, according to Teesside Live.

The article states: “Boro are still expected to strengthen their striker ranks this summer after Archer's exit, with a return for the Villa man still a possibility. But Boro have alternative options should it not prove possible, though one of those is NOT believed to be Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. He was linked to the club over the weekend, but is not someone the club are understood to be pursuing this summer.”

Sunderland are believed to be trying to sign the striker down to a new contract, but as talks continue and the days and weeks pass by, more interest is growing in the Scottish striker.

The 26-year-old played just 13 games for Sunderland in the Championship last season. The forward scored ten and assisted a further three in them very few appearances.

Which teams are interested in Ross Stewart?

The report from Nixon also stated that Southampton are keen on the 26-year-old, while Stoke City, who have had previous interest in the forward, remain an interested party.

Southampton are in the process of shifting unwanted players out the door, and with speculation rising over Che Adams’ future, they could be in need of a new forward soon.

While Alex Neil has previous experience with Stewart, having worked with him at Sunderland, it seems the Stoke boss is keen to bring his fellow Scot to the Bet365 Stadium this summer as Stoke look to climb the Championship table.

Should Middlesbrough be interested in signing Ross Stewart?

Stewart has been excellent since he joined Sunderland, and with his contract situation what it is, it is no surprise that teams are keen on signing him.

However, if Middlesbrough are not interested in the forward, then there will be a perfectly good reason for that, and that is either Carrick doesn’t rate the forward that highly or they have alternative targets that they prefer.

Either way, Middlesbrough's move away from this deal has now left the door open for the two other interested parties.