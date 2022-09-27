Contrasting report emerges on AFC Bournemouth’s interest in Middlesbrough boss

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is likely to be one of the names under consideration by AFC Bournemouth despite reports yesterday stating otherwise, according to the Daily Mail.

The 54-year-old has endured a tough start to the season with his Boro side, currently sitting in the relegation after their first 10 league games with their summer transfer business failing to pay off during the early stages of the season.

However, this is a blip in what has been a glittering managerial career for the former Sheffield United boss, enjoying success with several clubs including the Blades, guiding them from League One to a top-half finish in the Premier League.

He also enjoyed a reasonably successful start to life on Teesside when he first arrived at his current club last November, taking them close to a top-six finish as they also reached the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup, beating the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on the way.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, relieved Scott Parker of his duties during the latter stages of last month and their prospective buyers are thought to admire 54-year-old Wilder.

This report contrasts with other stories that emerged yesterday, with multiple outlets claiming that he hadn’t been contacted and wasn’t under consideration for the top job at the Vitality Stadium.

The Verdict:

Considering Boro’s current position, this would surely be a tempting switch for Wilder who will be desperate to work in the top flight once more following his time there with the Blades.

Although he has been able to manage at the top level already, it does feel like he has unfinished business in the division considering how poor the latter stages of his spell at Bramall Lane were.

The Cherries already have Marcus Tavernier and you just feel Wilder would be tempted to work with the Englishman once again, especially as a player that proved to be a key part of his jigsaw last season.

In fairness, it would be a risk for him to take the job because the Cherries are still likely to be one of the favourites to go straight back down and he won’t want a relegation on his CV.

But if the opportunity came along to make this switch and he was promised a considerable amount to spend during the January transfer window, it would be hard to see him refusing this offer despite Boro’s potential.