Contrasting Norwich City update emerges around trio’s availability for Blackburn Rovers test

Norwich City will welcome Emi Buendia back into contention this weekend against Blackburn Rovers, but Daniel Farke will be without Lukas Rupp and Adam Idah due to injury.

Farke’s side are motoring on in the automatic promotion race nicely and, in truth, look to be cruising towards a second Championship title in the space of three seasons.

This weekend, they face Blackburn at Carrow Road, with further spring in their step given Buendia’s return.

The playmaker missed the midweek win over Nottingham Forest due to the birth of his child, but comes back into contention to take on Blackburn and will be looking to add to his 22-goal involvements from the season so far.

There was bad news on two other players, though.

The club’s official website confirmed that a hamstring injury was going to keep Rupp out of the clash with Blackburn Rovers, whilst Idah has surgery on a hernia injury and is facing a couple of weeks out over the course of March’s international break.

The Verdict

Whatever injury issues that have been thrown up at Norwich this season, they’ve motored on and look like they’ve got one foot in the Premier League next season.

It’s hard to imagine that losing Rupp or Idah is going to be too much of a concern to Farke right now.

However, what will be pleasing is welcoming Buendia back into the fold. They hardly missed him midweek, but he will only strengthen the Canaries on his return.

