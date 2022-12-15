Contracts expiring, free agent still an option: The main Reading FC transfer talking points as January looms

It’s been a strong start to the Championship season for Paul Ince’s Reading, as they currently sit in the top half of the table.

The Royals have been something of a surprise package this season, with their form from last season continuing into the 2022–23 season.

Ince’s side are fighting in and amongst the play-off places, as Saturday’s 1-0 win over Coventry City has seen the Royals climb to eighth in the table on 32 points, just two points adrift of sixth place Preston North End.

The January transfer window could be an important period for them, too as Ince will look to possibly improve his side while keeping the nucleus of his team.

So here we’re looking at some transfer situations that could occur involving Reading in the transfer window…

Andy Carroll

Andy Carroll returned to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in September after finding himself without a club after the expiration of his contract at West Bromwich Albion.

The 33-year-old first joined the Royals in November 2021, signing a short-term contract until the middle of January. The former England striker then decided to join the Baggies until the end of last season, despite Reading wanting to keep hold of him.

He then found himself in a similar position once again this summer, as his contract came to an end; however, Ince was keen to re-sign the 33-year-old after his impressive first stint at the club.

Since re-joining the club, Carroll has once again become a useful option for Ince, scoring twice in 12 appearances and has along the way put in some decent performances.

The 33-year-old’s contract is due to end again next month, and there have been concerns about if the striker will leave the club once again. However, it seems the former Liverpool striker is keen to stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium beyond this January.

As Tim Dellor reports, Carroll has confirmed to him that he would like to stay at Reading until the end of the season.

Amadou Mbengue

Mbengue joined Reading just a few days before Carroll arrived at the club, and the defender has taken to life in English football very well.

The 20-year-old joined the Royals on a free contract after his contract at Metz expired. Ince brought in the defender as the club had somewhat of an injury crisis at the back, as fellow defenders Liam Moore, Naby Sarr, Sam Hutchinson, Scott Dann, and Tom McIntyre were or are injured now.

Mbengue has managed to fill the void left by these experienced pros and impress the Reading fans. He has made nine appearances in the Championship so far this season and has already managed to grab a goal for his new side.

Speaking at the end of November, Ince confirmed to Ji-Min Lee that he wanted to extend the contracts of both Carroll and Mbengue before the January transfer window.

Michael Hector

Back in October, Ince and Reading were looking at the possibility of adding experienced defender Michael Hector to their squad.

However, the Royals had reached the 25-man squad limit and therefore were unable to agree to such a deal.

The former Chelsea man had trained with the Royals in September before this squad issue came about.

A few months down the line and Hector is still without a club, and as finances remain limited at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, a possible move in January could still be on the cards.

The Royals have had an injury crisis in defence in recent months, and as they head into the January transfer window, Ince could look to improve in that part of the team, and Hector may be an answer.