Contract update offered as Middlesbrough look to confirm squad for run-in

It was a tough return to Sky Bet Championship proceedings at the weekend for Middlesbrough as they lost 3-0 at home to play-off challenging Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The men from Teesside are firmly in a relegation scrap this year and could have done with a win to get them off on the right footing for this mini-campaign, but instead Swansea were home and hosed effectively by half-time.

There’s work to do, then, for Jonathan Woodgate and his men and that can be said in terms of contract agreements, too, with Dominic Shaw offering this update:

Ayala aside, the six out of contract players all featured on Saturday.

Four have said they'll play on beyond June 30 – but #Boro are still in talks with the other two.https://t.co/tgkNT6UW6Z — Dominic Shaw (@DomShawGazette) June 22, 2020

Daniel Ayala is likely to be off but it looks as though Boro could well be able to call on several others past the June 30th cut-off and at this stage in the season that could be crucial.

It really is a case of all hands to the pump for every side down at the bottom and relegation or survival could well be determined by who keeps their squad intact best of all.

The Verdict

Boro will need to keep the numbers up in their squad after the weekend’s performance and they are evidently working towards that end.

Ayala is going to be a big miss but those that are willing to play on and stay need to step up and keep Boro afloat in the Championship.