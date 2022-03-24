Contract update emerges regarding senior West Brom player

Jake Livermore is set to be a West Bromwich Albion player for a little while longer after a clause in his current deal was triggered to extend his contract, according to BirminghamLive.

The Baggies skipper had a contract that was set to expire this summer, but Albion have either opted in to a clause in the 32-year-old’s deal or an appearance-based figure has triggered it.

An experienced midfielder with seven caps amassed for the England national team, Livermore joined the Midlands club in 2017 from Hull City on a four-and-a-half year contract.

West Brom quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Chris Brunt Leeds Middlesbrough Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

Livermore was an ever-present in West Brom’s team until the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, where he spent a considerable amount of time on the bench under Sam Allardyce’s management.

Having featured regularly though during the 2021-22 season under both Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce, Livermore will remain at The Hawthorns for at least one season more due to the fact that his contract has gotten a little longer.

The Verdict

Despite criticism over some of his performances this season, Livermore is set to play a major part under Steve Bruce for West Brom.

Bruce was the manager who signed Livermore for Hull City so it makes sense that he would be a favourite, and there’s no-one else that really has his ball-winning abilities from their other midfield options.

Whilst he may not be getting any younger, at the age of 32 Livermore still has some years left in his legs.

He’s already improved his performance levels under Bruce in recent weeks so do not be surprised if he’s still in the starting 11 week in, week out in the 2022-23 season.