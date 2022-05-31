Contract update emerges concerning Sheffield Wednesday star

Josh Windass has been the subject of heavy interest in South America, with Atletico Talleres recently submitting a bid for the experienced forward.

The 28-year-old, who was confined to nine league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, netted four times for Sheffield Wednesday and provided a further two assists.

With Windass’ contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, Yorkshire Live have now revealed that the Yorkshire club possess the option of extending his current deal for an additional 12 months.

The same report has suggested that Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a six-figure approach from the South American outfit, with the Owls not wanting to part company with the exciting striker.

It remains to be seen if Atletico Talleres will return with a better offer for the Owls to consider, and if a higher bid will tempt the club into at least considering.

The verdict

Windass’ campaign was hampered by injuries, but if they manage to keep him fit during the summer and into the new campaign, then there is every chance that he could thrive next time out.

The experienced forward still managed to net a goal every 91 minutes of League One football during last season, an excellent return for a player who had a very stop-start year.

A forward gifted with lots of talent, and a desire to work hard, it is no surprise that the Owls have taken this resistant stance, with Windass possessing all the necessary attributes to thrive with the club next year.

Windass is likely to be a big part of Darren Moore’s promotion push next season.