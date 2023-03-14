Contract situation could be the catalyst for Sheffield United summer rebuild in key department: Opinion

Sheffield United will need to address several positions during the summer transfer window if they are promoted to the Premier League.

And the one they probably need to be taking the closest look at right now is the centre-back area, with the Blades facing the possibility of having a real shortage of options in this department during the next transfer window unless they move quickly.

Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan are both scheduled to remain at Bramall Lane beyond this season – and that’s ideal considering both are probably two of the first names on the teamsheet at Bramall Lane.

You could also argue that Rhys Norrington-Davies is a good option in this area when fit – but with Enda Stevens potentially leaving in the summer – he could be needed on the left-hand side with Max Lowe.

And there could be a mini exodus in central defence, with Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson and Kyron Gordon’s contracts all coming to an end in just a few months.

It’s difficult to predict the Blades’ stance on the latter duo considering United are under an embargo and can’t offer them new deals because of that – but you feel the club will definitely release O’Connell who is struggling to recover from his long-term injury setback.

It’s a massive shame because he could be a real asset if fit – but it probably isn’t worth holding on to him for any longer – and it certainly wouldn’t be cost-effective unless he makes a miraculous recovery. You have to wish him the best of luck though.

In terms of Gordon, he may benefit from moving somewhere else permanently to develop because he’s unlikely to play much next season regardless of which division United are in.

And some would argue that an upgrade on Robinson is needed if they do manage to get themselves back to the top level.

They should have the funds to purchase replacements for these three if they are promoted – and you have to wonder whether Chris Basham will leave too.

His contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 – but he isn’t guaranteed to be in United’s 25-man squad next season and with the Blades undergoing a rebuild anyway – is it time to say farewell to a long-serving player?

Prince Abdullah or a future owner (whether that’s Dozy Mmobuosi) may have a say on whether he should be moved on or not – because they are the ones in control of the finances and may not want him to be sat on the sidelines picking up a wage.

You would imagine a team from the Championship would take him if he is made available, so they should have no trouble offloading him if they did want him to go.

With all these potential departures in mind, they could benefit from rebuilding in this area whilst they potentially can, with their possible promotion to the Premier League giving them the license to spend a considerable amount of money this summer.

They can’t afford to leave themselves short so plenty of central defenders should come in if others go, especially with manager Paul Heckingbottom unlikely to move away from a back three.