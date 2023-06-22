Michael Duff is set to sign a three-year contract to become the new head coach at Swansea City.

Michael Duff to succeed Russell Martin at Swansea

After a lengthy process, it was announced on Wednesday evening that Russell Martin had finally left the Swans to join Southampton, even if there are still issues about the compensation package.

Nevertheless, with his exit confirmed, the Welsh club can bring in his replacement, and it’s been apparent for a few days that Duff is the man they want, after the fine work he has done with Barnsley.

And, journalist Stuart James has provided further update on Duff’s arrival, as he revealed it’s imminent, with a deal until 2026 to be signed by the 45-year-old.

“Swansea City will appoint Michael Duff as their new manager. Duff is set to sign a three-year contract with the Championship club and expected to be at the training ground tomorrow, when the players return for pre-season.”

This will continue Duff’s rise up the Football League, as he started out at Cheltenham, winning promotion from League Two and then keeping the side in the third tier despite a low budget.

After that, he moved to Oakwell, and his one season in charge saw the Tykes reach the play-off final, where they lost a dramatic game to Sheffield Wednesday in the last minute of extra-time after having a man sent off.

What will Duff bring to Swansea?

This is an exciting appointment for Swansea, even if Duff’s teams haven’t generally played the same possession based football that Martin was known for. But, what he has done over the years is regularly get results, whilst he has done that on a budget and with young players on the whole.

So, you can see why he is an attractive option to the Swansea hierarchy, and it’s a great opportunity for Duff to test himself in the Championship. He will certainly feel he is ready to make the step up after the work he has done over the years, and he will be eager to get started with the Swans.

Now, the board needs to do all they can to back Duff in the transfer market, as it’s a pivotal summer coming up for the club, who need to bring in quality, but there are also doubts about a few important players at the club. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but Duff needs support to make his mark on the squad.