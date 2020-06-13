‘Contract extension please’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to recent footage of 24-y/o

Bristol City fans have reacted to recent footage of Niclas Eliasson.

The Swede netted in Bristol City’s 3-2 friendly loss to Southampton yesterday, as Lee Johnson saw his side play for the first time in three months.

Eliasson, 24, has been in and out of the starting line-up all season, but the fans have long held a soft spot for him.

He’s notched 12 assists in the Championship this season. On the left wing, his creativity has been a huge part of Bristol City’s push for a top-six spot, yet Johnson hasn’t always favoured him.

For now though, he’s a Bristol City player, and the recent footage of his goal will no doubt have the fans excited for the return of Championship action this weekend.It’s led to speculation surrounding Eliasson – many predict that he could leave for more regular first-team football this summer, with Celtic having previously been linked.

Here’s how Bristol City fans reacted on Twitter:

Contract extension please @NiclasEliasson — Alec Sampson (@AlecSamps1980) June 13, 2020

Top bins — Ethan Collins (@EthanHCollins30) June 13, 2020

Like a Shearer finish, top draw — 🇬🇧 James Rossiter IV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🥊 (@rossi_rossi) June 13, 2020

Finish! 😍 — Jack Buchanan 🇦🇹 (@jackbuchanan172) June 13, 2020

perfect finish that — Jamie 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AfobeSZN) June 13, 2020

Mis-hit? Or great aim? — Owen (@ukeaglesfan1) June 13, 2020

Great aim. No doubts. — Benim Cox (@BenimCox) June 13, 2020