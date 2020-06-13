Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Contract extension please’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to recent footage of 24-y/o

10 mins ago

Bristol City fans have reacted to recent footage of Niclas Eliasson.

The Swede netted in Bristol City’s 3-2 friendly loss to Southampton yesterday, as Lee Johnson saw his side play for the first time in three months.

Eliasson, 24, has been in and out of the starting line-up all season, but the fans have long held a soft spot for him.

He’s notched 12 assists in the Championship this season. On the left wing, his creativity has been a huge part of Bristol City’s push for a top-six spot, yet Johnson hasn’t always favoured him.

For now though, he’s a Bristol City player, and the recent footage of his goal will no doubt have the fans excited for the return of Championship action this weekend.It’s led to speculation surrounding Eliasson – many predict that he could leave for more regular first-team football this summer, with Celtic having previously been linked.

Here’s how Bristol City fans reacted on Twitter:


