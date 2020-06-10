Contract development could encourage Leeds after recent transfer report

Recently, Le 10 Sport in France reported that Samuel Yohou was a target of Leeds United and it could well be the case that the Whites get the chance to sign him for free now if they are still interested.

Indeed, his club Paris FC has revealed on their official website that he is leaving at the end of his contract this summer and he is now looking for a new club, though it remains to be seen where exactly he ends up.

Leeds, of course, are primarily focusing on getting themselves back into the Premier League at the moment and will be aiming to do that as swiftly as possible but, upon completion, they’ll then want to add in the summer.

Defence is one area they could look to bring in more options – hence the Yohou link – and if they want him on a free, they could well get him.

The Verdict

Yohou is now available and if Leeds remain interested they could get him on a free, though it remains to be seen if they are indeed wanting to get him.

Ben White is surely the one they want to sign most and then they can look to add more cover but, first and foremost, they need to seal promotion to the top flight and then get themselves some good signings.