The curtain came down on Ashley Barnes' time at Burnley on Monday afternoon after nearly 10 years a player at Turf Moor.

Barnes revealed a month ago that he would be departing the Clarets at the end of his contract this summer despite playing a focal role in their promotion back to the Premier League.

And unsurprisingly given his form this season he is attracting interest from multiple Championship outfits who want to bolster their strike-force going into the transfer window.

What is the latest on the Ashley Barnes transfer battle?

It was reported by Alan Nixon on Tuesday morning that plenty of clubs were in the running to sign Barnes when his Burnley contract expires, with Norwich City, Stoke and Preston North End all name-checked with serious interest, as well as Millwall and Cardiff being keen too.

And in a further update by Nixon, it is believed that Norwich are willing to offer the 33-year-old a two-year contract in a bid to entice him away from the North West of England and to Norfolk.

Nixon believes that David Wagner is prepared to do more than the likes of Stoke and PNE by offering a multi-year deal and that could persuade Barnes to up sticks and sign on at Carrow Road.

What is the best location for Ashley Barnes?

Depending on what Barnes' priority is at this point of his career, then Norwich may be a decent move.

They should still have a strong squad even if the likes of Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele are cashed in on, and Barnes would add that Premier League experience and also promotion know-how to the squad.

With Josh Sargent scoring 13 times this season though, it's likely that he will want to take centre stage in the number nine role, and that could perhaps limit Barnes' chances of regular minutes.

That can't perhaps be said for PNE and Stoke, as on current form at the Potters you'd back Barnes to go straight in there and have the likes of Tyrese Campbell play off him, and the Staffordshire-based outfit will not be too far from wherever the striker is based.

Neither will PNE, who have a striker crisis going into the summer both in terms of injured duo Emil Riis and Ched Evans as well as loanees returning to their parent clubs, and whilst North End may only want to offer a one year contract, Deepdale is where Barnes may get the most minutes.