Highlights Eintracht Frankfurt plans to offer Leeds United's Robin Koch a three-year deal, aiming to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Koch has been a standout player for Frankfurt, playing as part of a back three and contributing three goals and two assists this season.

Leeds' failure to secure a longer contract means they will miss out on a potential transfer fee, while Koch hopes to impress for a spot in Germany's Euro 2024 squad.

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to offer Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch a three-year deal in the coming days, according to German outlet BILD.

Koch was one of many departures from Elland Road this summer, with the ramifications of relegation from the top-flight, particularly for a club that spent big and brought in players of a certain calibre like Leeds did, very apparent.

A whole host of these outgoings were done as loan deals as a result of clauses inserted into a number of contracts instead of wage reductions following relegation. CEO Angus Kinnear revealed back in August to the LUFC Trust that the seven high-profile loan departures had saved the club £30m in salary costs across the season.

The aim of these players leaving was to increase their transfer values during their respective spells away from the Whites. One of those was defender Koch.

Despite their relegation, the German international was one of few to emerge with credit given how he performed. Therefore, it was no surprise that Koch took a move away.

There were plenty of senior players in the Leeds squad that were not going to be playing Championship football in 2023/24, especially for those with pedigree at international level.

Koch is a full German international and has 73 Premier League games under his belt. He has appeared eight times for his country so far as well.

The 27-year-old is a versatile player, who has played in both the centre of defence and in central/defensive-midfield at times in his career as well.

Koch joined Leeds in the immediate aftermath of their return to the Premier League in 2020 but is also into the final year of his deal in West Yorkshire.

Robin Koch's career stats - as of 02/01/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists 1.FC Kaiserslautern 28 0 1 SC Freiburg 87 5 2 Leeds United 77 0 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 3 2

The report from BILD states that the Leeds-owned player has been a ‘real hit’ back in his native country with Frankfurt.

It’s now claimed that they are aiming to sign the Leeds man on a free transfer next summer. To get this deal completed, their senior figures will sit down for talks with Koch in the ‘coming days’. They are planning to offer a three-year deal to convince him to stay.

The report claims that anything other than a commitment to staying from the 27-year-old would be seen as a 'surprise'.

Dino Toppmöller's side have opted for a back three in most cases this season, with Koch at the heart of the defence. Koch has played almost every minute of Frankfurt's Bundesliga campaign to date, missing just two games with a hamstring issue.

The centre-back has been a pivotal figure for the German club this season, managing three goals and two assists from 23 matches, including two goals in the UEFA Conference League.

A blow for Leeds United

Leeds' best player out on loan is Koch, in terms of his performances so far for his new side, meaning talk of a permanent deal is somewhat of a blow.

The Whites may be able to cash in on some of their loanees this summer, but Koch won't be one of them, with his contract ending in June.

They could have been in line for a decent sum had they been protected in negotiations with a longer contract, but it appears Frankfurt will be getting a bargain for his services from next summer instead.

He has performed well and will be hoping to catch Julian Nagelsmann's eye ahead of Euro 2024 in his native country.