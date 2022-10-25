Contract details emerge as West Brom close in on managerial appointment

Carlos Corberan will sign a two-and-a-half year contract with West Brom to be their new manager.

The Baggies have been on the lookout for a new boss since Steve Bruce was sacked earlier this month following a dismal start of the campaign.

It had been reported that Corberan was a leading contender to land the job and he has come through several interviews to become the clear favourite – with an announcement expected on Tuesday evening confirming his arrival.

And, reporter Guillem Balague has provided further details on Corberan’s appointment, as he revealed the Spaniard is on his way to the West Midlands and he will sign a deal until 2025.

“Corberan travelling from Leeds to Birmingham to sign for West Brom for 2 1/2 years. This is exciting news! Process, lots of work and structure is what he has to do now. Try to find out what he is doing to understand that process.”

The new boss’ first game will be against Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on Saturday, with the team currently 23rd in the table.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

This is a good move from West Brom and the fans will be delighted that this is now very close as they clearly need Corberan in as quickly as possible.

Balague’s update shows the board are giving the former Huddersfield chief a decent contract length and whilst they aren’t always worth the paper they’re written on, it does at least give Corberan the chance to look forward.

However, his only focus in the short-term will be getting this Albion side out of the relegation zone as quickly as possible.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.