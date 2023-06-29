It has been a rather hectic start to the summer transfer window at Leicester City, with there being lots for the Foxes to think about, both on the incomings and outgoings front.

As well as navigating themselves through this summer transfer window, Leicester have had a managerial hunt to complete, eventually confirming the appointment of former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca.

The Foxes have been linked with some rather impressive names in recent weeks, with the likes of Harry Winks, Joel Piroe and a player who is seemingly edging closer to making the King Power his new home in Conor Coady.

What is the latest at Leicester City as the Foxes close in on a move for Wolves defender Conor Coady?

As detailed in a report from Football Insider, the 30-year-old is set to complete a medical at Leicester this afternoon as his move the newly-relegated Championship club edges closer to being completed.

The report goes on to claim that the Premier League outfit have accepted a £7.5 million bid for the experienced centre-back, who spent time out on loan at Everton during the back end of the last campaign.

The Toffees opted against signing the defender permanently for £4.5 million at the end of his loan spell in May, with the Merseyside club beating Leicester to Premier League survival.

According to this latest report, Coady has agreed terms to a three-year contract at the King Power Stadium, whilst inserted into the deal is a clause that would see the Foxes pay an additional £1 million if they immediately return to the Premier League.

It appears that Maresca's side have beaten Premier League club Sheffield United to the signature of the former England international, with a previous Football Insider report claiming the Blades were also keeping an eye on Coady's situation.

How impressive will Leicester City's signing of Wolves defender Conor Coady be?

A player with a wealth of Premier League experience, a promotion from the Championship in the past and caps for England, this looks like it could be a very good deal.

Not only that, he is dominant in the air and in his ground duels, capable of playing out from the back and he is an excellent character to have around the changing room, which is vital as Leicester set their sights high.

This move has every chance of being a success and it will be interesting to see how he progresses, should no complications arise.