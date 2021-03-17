Contract details emerge as Danny Cowley closes in on Portsmouth job

Danny Cowley will pen a three-month contract with Portsmouth to become their new manager, according to Football Insider.

Pompey have been looking for a replacement for Kenny Jackett, who departed the club on Sunday after nearly four years in the job.

Three league defeats in a row and a loss in the final of the EFL Trophy led to the dismissal of Jackett, and the Portsmouth board have sought out a manager who they hope will get them into the play-offs this season.

The south coast club haven’t been in the Championship since 2013, and it looks like Cowley is the man they have turned to in order for them to reach the second tier once again.

Cowley last managed in the Championship with Huddersfield Town, but he departed the Terriers after just 10 months back in July due to owner Phil Hodgkinson wanting to move the club in a different direction, per the Examiner.

But he is seen as the perfect candidate to take Pompey out of League One – although it may come as a surprise that his initial contract is only until the end of the season.

Football Insider say that Cowley was ‘put off’ by the deal initially, but he’s now agreed to it and he will bring his brother Nicky in as his assistant.

The Verdict

You would have thought that Cowley would be getting a more long-term contract, but it’s not the worst deal for him.

It gives Portsmouth the opportunity to review the situation at the end of the season, and if they do end up in the play-offs and potentially promoted to the Championship, then a long-term deal will be on Cowley’s desk immediately.

But if things don’t work out, it gives the club the chance to review their strategy going forward – it’s not ideal for the incoming manager really but if he wasn’t happy with it, he wouldn’t accept it, and for what it’s worth I think it’s a gamble worth taking.