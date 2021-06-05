Contract decision confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City continue pursuit of talented starlet

David Agbontohoma has been released following the end of his Southampton contract, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The 19-year-old defender has been regularly linked with a move away over recent weeks with Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City both among the clubs to run the rule over the player during trial periods with the EFL clubs.

It remains to be seen where the former Arsenal youngster will be plying his trade next term, but Owls’ under-23s coach Lee Bullen did confirm last week that they had made a ‘formal offer’ for the player, suggesting that a decision could be made soon.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star last week, Bullen said: “The latest thing on David is that he went and played a game at Stoke, but we’ve made a formal offer to him…

“We’re just waiting to hear back from David, and I think there has been a counter offer come back, but I don’t know exactly where we are with it.

“We’re not going to be throwing bucketloads of money about, especially at under-23 level…”

Bullen added: “I really liked what I saw, I thought there was big room for improvement, and I think that he plays the way that Darren Moore would like to play – and he’s also big, powerful and quick.

“We’d love to have him on board, but ultimately the decision is in their boat.”

The verdict This is certainly going to be an interesting one to keep an eye on. David Agbontohoma is a really talented player and it seems that his next move will be based on the opportunity to establish himself as a regular first team player. Opportunities are bound to pop up with Sheffield Wednesday, but if a move to the Championship is an option then there’s a chance that it could be more appealing. Now that his Southampton exit has been confirmed I’d expect his future to be wrapped up relatively quickly.