Contract claim emerges around Rotherham United striker target at EFL club

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton is holding out on signing a new deal with the League One club, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Stockton enjoyed an excellent campaign for Morecambe last season, scoring 23 goals in 44 league appearances to help the Shrimps retain their third-tier status.

That is something that has reportedly attracted interest from newly promoted Championship side Rotherham United, who may now have been handed a potential boost to their hopes of signing the striker.

According to this latest update, Morecambe are offering Stockton a new contract, as they attempt to retain the services of their key player.

Can you get 30/30 on this Rotherham United quiz?

1 of 30 In what year were Rotherham United formed? 1925 1929 1933 1937

However, it is thought that Stockton is holding off commiting his long-term future to the Shrimps, as they are offering £2,000-per-week.

The striker is said to want a larger deal due to his importance to the club, and is therefore delaying the signing of any new deal.

For their part, Rotherham are apparently still be monitoring developments around the 28-year-old, but are apparently reluctant to make a big bid at this moment in time.

Stockton is now into the final year of his contract with Morecambe, meaning this could be the club’s final chance to receive a fee for the striker.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be one to keep an eye on over the course of the next few weeks.

If Stockton continues to hold off on signing a new deal with Morecambe, with just a year left on his current deal, that could put them under pressure to sell.

The striker is surely too good for the Shrimps to lose for free, and that could therefore open the door for Rotherham to swoop for him, for a cheaper price than they might have had to pay earlier in the window.

As a result, this is a deal could run deep into the summer, providing no other club moves to beat them to this signing, which could still be a possibility after the form Stockton was in last season.