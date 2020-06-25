‘Continuity might be the order of the day’ – The future of Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town will have to make do with another season in League One next term, with Paul Lambert unable to guide the Tractorboys to a play-off spot at the very least this season.

Ipswich started the season in excellent fashion and were looking on course to finish in the higher reaches of the League One table, but a dramatic decline in form in the tail end of the season saw them conclude the campaign in 11th spot.

Naturally, this season outcome ramps the pressure up on Paul Lambert, who would have been expected by many, to guide Town back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

His future at the club has been a topic of debate over the last few months, so with that in mind, should Ipswich look to stick or twist with their current manager?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Alfie Burns

I’d be tempted to stick here and look for a little bit of continuity.

There might’ve been a little bit of arrogance about Ipswich stepping down into League One. They should’ve, on paper, won promotion and with Lambert in-charge especially.

However, it hasn’t worked out for them this season, which will have been a wake-up call for the entire club, including the manager.

Lambert will want to put things right and give it a real go in 2020/21, with that motivation one of the reasons why I’d be sticking by him this summer.

Additionally, who are Ipswich realistically going to get that’s any better? You’ve got to weigh that up carefully before even considering parting with such a (previously) successful boss.

As I say, a bit of continuity might be the order of the day.

Do these 11 celebrities support Ipswich Town? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Is Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer an Ipswich Town supporter? Yes No

George Dagless

I think stick.

Lambert now knows what he wants from his squad and what he wants to change in the market – though it remains to be seen how much clout Ipswich are going to have in terms of spending.

For that reason I’d let him show that he has learned from what went on this season but I do think he’ll only have the next six to eight matches of 20/21 to prove himself.

Fans are pretty mixed towards him at the moment and a slow start next year is going to put him right under pressure so I think a quick getaway next season is crucial, and then they need to avoid the tail off that they suffered this campaign.

George Harbey

I think they should stick with him, but the board need to properly back him in the summer otherwise there isn’t much point.

Lambert has spoken about his frustrations after not being able to bring in players in the past, and that needs to change if they are to start pushing for the Championship and attempt to get out of League One.

He has been successful in the past, and he is a really experienced manager, and if he is given the freedom to strengthen his squad in the summer, then Ipswich have a real chance of going up in my view.

He may not be liked by too many fans after failing to win promotion from League One this season, but they need to start afresh and refresh their squad this summer.