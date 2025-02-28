West Brom controlling shareholder Shilen Patel believes the club has stabilised its financial worries, despite publishing a loss in their annual accounts of £33.9 million.

Dated from July 2023 to the end of June 2024, they are the club’s first figures without the receiving of parachute payments from the Premier League since 2002 and the first involving the ownership of Patel and Bilkul Football WBA.

Florida-based businessman Patel, who celebrated his one-year anniversary as Albion owner, is believed to have anticipated such a steep hit in the accounts, remaining fully confident of returning the club to a prosperous position and is committed to providing running costs for the foreseeable future.

It is also understood that the Baggies aren’t in any danger of breaching financial fair play regulations, specifically profit and sustainability rules that only permit clubs to lose £39 million across three seasons.

Albion had been placed under an EFL-imposed business plan at the beginning of the season and have been working in conjunction with the organisation to ensure no rules have been broken.

With clarity offered from the accounts, Patel has reflected on the job done so far in keeping the club financially secure and has offered an insight into how the future looks for the West Midlands side.

Shilen Patel offers “stabilised” outlook over West Brom’s financial position

In an interview with West Brom, published on their official website, Shilen Patel updated supporters on the club’s financial position, indicating that the club is continuing to move in a positive direction.

Patel said: “Well, ultimately, just by the sake of us being involved, the (financial) outlook is stabilised. The club is now no longer worried about the things that it was worried about a year ago, in terms of how are we going to make it to the next season or the next month.

“We understood, and I understood, that there were massive losses projected and the cost of acquiring the club was just one of the costs of getting the club back to steady footing. So, in that regard, the losses are within the range that was projected and anticipated.

"We are probably doing better in some categories, but ultimately, we’re within our plan and thankfully the club is on a stable long-term footing.”

West Brom's published account losses (2023/24 & 2024/25 seasons) Season Account losses 2023/24 £11 million 2024/25 £33.9 million

Patel also admitted that Albion are expecting to see further losses in future accounts, but have plans in place to face the challenges head on.

Patel added: “In the coming year of accounts, we’re also going to be facing some heavy losses, but again, these are losses that we have had the opportunity to mitigate through player trading, through revenue generation and through better management of accounts.

“We are, unfortunately, going to be looking at another year of losses in the 2024/25 season, but all of this is within the projected range, and all of this is within an attainable gap in terms of addressing P&S. We’ll need to continue to be savvy about player trading, revenue generation and a lot of other aspects in order to be able to navigate the coming year.

“However, with a little bit more clarity around the system under which we’re going to be running the 2025/26 season, we can begin to plan more effectively what our strategies are going to be around P&S.”

West Brom set for bright future with Shilen Patel

Despite West Brom still being in such tricky financial waters, it appears that Shilen Patel and the rest of the hierarchy know exactly what needs to be done to return the club to a healthy position.

Efforts are clearly being made to keep the team competitive with shrewd transfer business, while from the outside looking in, all the operational work appears to have undergone significant improvement from the Guochuan Lai era.

Promotion back to the Premier League this season would be a welcome relief to the club and would speed up the process of dealing with such restrictions, so everyone connected will be hoping Tony Mowbray can get the Baggies back to the big time for a second time under his tenure and turn them back into an established top-flight outfit.