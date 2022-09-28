“Continue his education” – Carlton Palmer delivers Birmingham City player verdict amidst Premier League interest

Jordan James certainly has an exciting future ahead of him, with the young midfielder featuring in all but one of Birmingham City’s league fixtures thus far this season.

The 18-year-old has shown his technical ability, tenacity and tactical intelligence during the early stages of the campaign, with a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon revealing that Premier League clubs are circling.

However, the report does state that James is happy to remain at Birmingham and continue seeing fairly regular minutes at first-team level.

Sharing his thoughts on James’ situation amidst this interest from the Premier League, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “100%. I have always said young players need to play.

“Birmingham were relegation candidates before John took over as manager and he’s doing a fantastic job.

“I mean, the likelihood, if he goes to a Premier League club, is that he’ll get loaned back anyway.

“So he might as well just stay and continue his education and move when you’ve got the chance of playing regular first-team football in the Premier League.”

The verdict

James is an exciting player who is quite evidently on an upwards trajectory, and whilst Premier League football is the ultimate objective for young professionals, it can also take the wind out of the sails.

The midfielder is playing regular football at Championship level under a good, progressive manager and that will likely benefit him more than moving to the top-tier this January.

It will be interesting to see if any further rumours develop as the window progresses and what Birmingham’s stance would be if interest does surface.

Possessing an incredibly high potential, James undoubtedly has what it takes to thrive in the top tier in years to come.