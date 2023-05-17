Russian sides Spartak Moscow and Dinamo Moscow are both eyeing a swoop for Norwich City defender Dimitrios Giannoulis ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Pink Un.

Both of these sides have already made tentative enquiries to Giannoulis' representatives about his availability.

However, a formal bid has yet to be submitted by Spartak or Dinamo for the defender.

While Russian sides are currently banned from European competitions following the country's invasion of Ukraine last year, they are still competing domestically and are allowed to sign players.

Giannoulis' contract with Norwich is set to run until 2024 and thus any potential suitor will need to pay a reasonable fee in order to have a chance of securing his services.

What has Dimitrios Giannoulis' agent said about the defender's situation at Norwich City?

Making reference to Giannoulis, the defender's agent Vassilis Panagiotakis has confirmed that clubs have been in contact with him over the possibility of a move this summer.

Speaking to Transfer Geeks (as cited by The Pink Un), Panagiotakis said: "Something could definitely happen.

"Not now, but in the summer.

"A possible transfer to Russia is an option.

"We have spoken with two very large Russian clubs."

Will Giannoulis leave Norwich City this summer amid this transfer interest?

Signed by Norwich in 2021 on a permanent deal from PAOK, Giannoulis made 18 Premier League appearances during his first full campaign with the club.

The defender would have been hoping to help the Canaries secure an immediate return to the top flight this year following their relegation from this division.

However, Norwich were forced to settle for a 13th-place finish in the Championship standings as Giannoulis featured on 26 occasions at this level.

Currently competing with Sam McCallum for a place in the side, the left-back may end up slipping down the pecking order at Carrow Road due to the return of Bali Mumba, who played a pivotal role in Plymouth Argyle's successful push for promotion earlier this year.

With there being no guarantee that Giannoulis will be able to claim a regular spot in Norwich's starting eleven next season, it would not be a major shock if the defender moves on to pastures new this summer amid interest from Russia.

Norwich are already set to wave goodbye to fellow full-back Sam Byram in June as they have opted against offering the former West Ham United man a new contract.