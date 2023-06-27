Sheffield Wednesday have made contact with Giuseppe Iachini over the vacant managerial position at the club, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock departure of Darren Moore, who left the club by mutual consent just weeks after guiding them to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

The Star claim that disagreements over transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair said to be "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Former manager Carlos Carvalhal was linked with the role, but Chansiri later said there is "no chance" of the 57-year-old returning, while Vitor Campelos and Benito Carbone have both thrown their hat into the ring.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported on Saturday that Iachini was interested in the job at Hillsborough and it seems that talks have been held between the 59-year-old and the Owls.

Iachini had been linked with a move to newly-relegated Serie B side Sampdoria, but they look to have opted for former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo following their takeover by Andrea Radrizzani.

But contact has now "resumed" between Iachini and Wednesday and the Italian is known to be keen to manage in England.

Iachini's most recent managerial role was with Parma, where he was sacked last May after winning just seven of his 25 games in charge.

But the vastly-experienced manager has enjoyed success in his career and has won four promotions to Serie A with Chievo, Brescia, Sampdoria and Palermo, while he has managed top flight clubs in Italy such as Udinese, Sassuolo, Empoli and Fiorentina.

Would Giuseppe Iachini be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Iachini would be an intriguing appointment for the Owls.

He is clearly a talented coach and his impressive track record of promotions from the Italian second division could make him well-equipped for the Championship.

However, Iachini would be a huge risk as he has only ever managed in Italy and given the fact that he has not stayed in jobs for a long period of time, he would be unlikely to provide the stability Wednesday desperately need.

Iachini would be too much of a gamble for Wednesday as a newly-promoted side entering what is likely to be an incredibly competitive Championship and they should consider alternatives.