Contact made as Nottingham Forest look to cling onto Joe Worrall

An unnamed Premier League club have made contact with Nottingham Forest regarding a potential move for Joe Worrall, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

Worrall has been a key player for Forest since returning from a loan spell at Rangers in 2018/19, starting every Championship game under Sabri Lamouchi in 2019/20.

The defender was also an integral player under Chris Hughton last season, winning the Player of the Season award in a campaign where he made only 33 appearances due to injury.

Worrall is now attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League, with West Ham, Burnley, Brentford and Norwich all being linked with his signature.

Nottinghamshire Live now claim that, with the transfer window well underway, a Premier League club have made contact with Forest regarding a potential deal.

Worrall, who is under contract at the City Ground until 2024, is said to be valued by the club at a price of £10-12million.

It remains to be seen who the club is, with Burnley already bringing in Nathan Collins from Stoke for £12million and Brentford set to bring in Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic for around £13.5million.

The Verdict

Forest fans will not want to lose Worrall this summer – he was an integral player in a pretty drab season last term, forming a solid partnership with Scott McKenna in defence.

But this summer in particular, they may need to cash in for £10-12million in order to raise funds to bring in new signings.

Forest fans wouldn’t have too many complaints about that, but only if the money was reinvested wisely unlike in previous years.