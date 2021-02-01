Contact made about permanent move for Sheffield Wednesday teenager

Rochdale have enquired about a permanent move for Sheffield Wednesday teenager Conor Grant but face competition from other League One clubs ahead of the deadline, according to Yorkshire Live.

Clubs have until 11pm to complete their winter transfer business and it seems as though the final few hours of the window could be busy for the Owls.

Yorkshire Live has reported that Grant has attracted interest from multiple League One clubs, including Rochdale.

It is understood that Dale have made contact with Wednesday over a permanent deal ahead of the end of the window.

Grant has been at Wednesday since making the switch from Shamrock Rovers in 2017 but despite being a regular in the U23s, he has been unable to make the step up beyond one substitute appearance this term.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Owls in the EFL Cup earlier this season, coming off the bench late on in the 2-0 win over Rochdale but things at Hillsborough have stalled somewhat.

The Republic of Ireland U19s international has not been given a chance with the senior side since, with injuries proving an issue.

Now it seems as if his time with the Yorkshire club could come to an end before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The Verdict

This looks like one to watch before the deadline, with a string of League One clubs interested and opportunities having been in short supply for him.

Rochdale have had impressive recent record with young players, having seen both Kwadwo Baah and Luke Matheson secure Premier League moves in the past two windows, which may make it an attractive destination for the player.

He’s struggled to make his mark on the first team at Wednesday, so a step down to League One could be the right next move.