‘Constantly under performing’, ‘A big joke’ – Many Sunderland fans divided following player update

12 mins ago

Sunderland have released winger Duncan Watmore after seven years at the Stadium of Light, a decision that appears to have drawn a mixed reaction from Black Cats fans.

The 26-year-old has made 87 appearances for the North East club but has featured just 17 times for Phil Parkinson’s side this season – adding one goal and three assists.

It was announced earlier this week that Watmore was one of five first-team players that had not been offered new deals and will be released when their current deals expire at the end of June.

Sunderland confirmed that Joel Lynch, Alim Ozturk, Jack Baldwin and Ethan Robson were also set to leave the club.

Injuries have hampered Watmore’s time at Sunderland, particularly in recent years, and the winger has never been able to match the 23 appearances he made in his breakthrough campaign.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light as a teenager in 2013, joining from non-league side Altringham, and progressed through the age-group sides before making his debut in 2014.

Watmore’s real emergence came in the 2015/16 campaign, adding three goals and one assist in 26 Premier League appearances and helping the Black Cats to survive.

He was a regular fixture in the early part of the following season before picking up an injury and has struggled to make much of an impact since.

The winger’s exit appears to be a divisive issue among Sunderland fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


