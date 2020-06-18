‘Constantly under performing’, ‘A big joke’ – Many Sunderland fans divided following player update

Sunderland have released winger Duncan Watmore after seven years at the Stadium of Light, a decision that appears to have drawn a mixed reaction from Black Cats fans.

The 26-year-old has made 87 appearances for the North East club but has featured just 17 times for Phil Parkinson’s side this season – adding one goal and three assists.

It was announced earlier this week that Watmore was one of five first-team players that had not been offered new deals and will be released when their current deals expire at the end of June.

Sunderland confirmed that Joel Lynch, Alim Ozturk, Jack Baldwin and Ethan Robson were also set to leave the club.

Injuries have hampered Watmore’s time at Sunderland, particularly in recent years, and the winger has never been able to match the 23 appearances he made in his breakthrough campaign.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Stadium of Light as a teenager in 2013, joining from non-league side Altringham, and progressed through the age-group sides before making his debut in 2014.

Watmore’s real emergence came in the 2015/16 campaign, adding three goals and one assist in 26 Premier League appearances and helping the Black Cats to survive.

He was a regular fixture in the early part of the following season before picking up an injury and has struggled to make much of an impact since.

The winger’s exit appears to be a divisive issue among Sunderland fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Sad to see Duncan Watmore going. Brilliant player ravaged by injuries, surely the reason we managed to keep hold of him so long after early England U20 and PL appearances. (Norwich game at the SoL 🤩) Bright lad too. Credit @ianwatmore

Good luck Dunc #safc #hawaythelads — peter cooper (@sunlunpete) June 17, 2020

Walking sick note.

Constantly under performing season after season.

I wish him well — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) June 17, 2020

He’s been robbing the club love to see a stat for games to wages ratio — SteG (@geth1973) June 17, 2020

The lads made of glass. Top pro or not he’s part of the problem and should have gone years ago! — Fred Hood (@freddie2306) June 17, 2020

Watmore's 15kpw off the wage bill is the best thing that's happened to the club in a couple of years. To put it into perspective that would cover 7 players on the maximum wage under the EFL's proposed salary cap #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) June 17, 2020

Got to be a bittersweet feeling for watmore, really wanted him to do well here but injuries have hindered him massively. Wish him the best of luck at his next club @ianwatmore 🙏🏼 https://t.co/SZrwkZJvDr — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) June 17, 2020

Should kept watmore what a big joke !!! — SUPER FAZZA (@SuperFazza) June 17, 2020

Watmore has been at the club for seven years (longer than I thought, actually!), and has only ever really shown flashes of his ability. Injuries have taken a major toll on him, and it’s sad that it didn’t quite work out for him at Sunderland. Nice guy, honest pro. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) June 17, 2020

Personally feel Robson wasn't given enough opportunities, gutted for Watmore as he comes across as a crackin lad. Best of luck with your future endeavours lads! #safc https://t.co/4Lno4YoO8H — Hendo1980 (@Hendo1980) June 17, 2020