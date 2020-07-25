‘Constantly the difference’ – Many Leeds United fans rave about one man after club accolade

Pablo Hernandez has been named Leeds United’s player of the year for the third consecutive season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Spaniard has played an integral role as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the Championship and secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Hernandez has developed into something of a cult hero since his arrival at Elland Road and has, without doubt, written his name into the club’s history by helping end their 16-year absence from the English top flight.

The midfielder, who was utilised both on the flank and in the centre of the park, has scored nine times and added nine assists for the Whites this term, and inspired the team to victory on countless occasions.

As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, his performances this term saw him named the club’s player of the year for the third consecutive season.

The 35-year-old has scored 36 goals and added 39 assists in 158 appearances since he first arrived at Elland Road in 2016 and, unsurprisingly, appears to be a popular figure at the Yorkshire club.

Hernandez’s third consecutive player of the year award has been met with agreement by many Leeds fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:

Constantly the difference between defeats and draws, and the difference between draws and wins. The touch of class no other player in the squad can produce in a consistent basis and the cool head and the perfect pass / shot where other would have slashed at the ball. Just class — Alioski's Premiership Peacock (@DavidBlanchfie1) July 24, 2020

Is that three years in a row? We should retire the #19 shirt — ManicStreetTeacher (@365DaysofWhine) July 24, 2020

feel like the last few games confirmed it for him, but no complaints he’s been a different level — pov (@PovedaSZN) July 24, 2020

How could it not be Pablo? When all is said and done if we didnt have Pablo it would be playoffs. — AndrewJamesCrowther (@AndrewCrowther_) July 24, 2020

If your choice isn’t Pablo Hernandez!

Then not interested in your choice!😁 — Sean Daley (@InfoDaley) July 24, 2020

Swansea goal was the clincher for me. Pablo’s been exceptional – hugely deserved. I’d say Ayling was up there in the mix too — sf (@Theroxyfox) July 24, 2020

He got my vote, on return from lockdown he had a singular determination to drag Leeds over the line bad hamstring or not, he just wasn’t going to let it slip again And that Swansea goal may go down as the iconic moment of the season #lufc https://t.co/iq9hfszwQD — Wayne Maw (@waynemaw) July 24, 2020

Pablo is a legend. Deserves all the awards he gets. The guy is Leeds United spirit in human form. If any of our young players can match him, then we will have a very bright future. — Shaun Hartley (@Harty6691) July 24, 2020