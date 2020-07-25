Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Constantly the difference’ – Many Leeds United fans rave about one man after club accolade

Pablo Hernandez has been named Leeds United’s player of the year for the third consecutive season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Spaniard has played an integral role as Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the Championship and secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Hernandez has developed into something of a cult hero since his arrival at Elland Road and has, without doubt, written his name into the club’s history by helping end their 16-year absence from the English top flight.

The midfielder, who was utilised both on the flank and in the centre of the park, has scored nine times and added nine assists for the Whites this term, and inspired the team to victory on countless occasions.

As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, his performances this term saw him named the club’s player of the year for the third consecutive season.

The 35-year-old has scored 36 goals and added 39 assists in 158 appearances since he first arrived at Elland Road in 2016 and, unsurprisingly, appears to be a popular figure at the Yorkshire club.

Hernandez’s third consecutive player of the year award has been met with agreement by many Leeds fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:


