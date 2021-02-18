Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Constantly a game-changer’ – These QPR fans issue praise for attacker display v Brentford

Published

8 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers enjoyed a fine victory over Brentford yesterday evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

Ivan Toney had put the Bees in front with a flicked near-post finish in the first-half but the Bees could not push on and were passive after half-time.

Meanwhile, QPR were proactive after the break with manager Mark Warburton bringing on the likes of Sam Field and Chris Willock, with both having an impact on the turnaround.

Willock was key for the first goal in particular as he brought the ball forwards on the counter-attack and, after another decent display off of the bench, many Hoops fans took to Twitter to discuss the merits of the attacker.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said about him now, with many hoping that he is going to be getting more starts in the near future:

