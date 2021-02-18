‘Constantly a game-changer’ – These QPR fans issue praise for attacker display v Brentford

Queens Park Rangers enjoyed a fine victory over Brentford yesterday evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory.

Ivan Toney had put the Bees in front with a flicked near-post finish in the first-half but the Bees could not push on and were passive after half-time.

Meanwhile, QPR were proactive after the break with manager Mark Warburton bringing on the likes of Sam Field and Chris Willock, with both having an impact on the turnaround.

Willock was key for the first goal in particular as he brought the ball forwards on the counter-attack and, after another decent display off of the bench, many Hoops fans took to Twitter to discuss the merits of the attacker.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said about him now, with many hoping that he is going to be getting more starts in the near future:

Gotta give it to Warburton those subs last night were spot on! Field and Willock came on and changed the game #QPR — Zoe (@zoeparaskeva13) February 18, 2021

Some pretty good second half performances there. Willock's reputation as super sub might be the only reason he isn't a sure fire starter. Johansen and Field look tidy together. Austin just kept going for 90 minutes. Dieng again, cool as a cucumber. #qpr — Adam Boxer (@aboxer11) February 17, 2021

Dykes shouldn’t play again

Willock and field need to start, play austin up top alone #QPR — Joe Connelly (@JoeConnelly880) February 17, 2021

That’s a great result, fair play to the lads for that 2nd half performance, great work from @chriswillock for @chazaustin10 goal, what a finish from Sam Field as well, @Ruben_E_G got to give him a 5 year deal after that😁 Great night for us👍#QPR — steve allen (@steveallen82) February 17, 2021

Rangers with 15 from the last 18. No reason #QPR can’t beat Bournemouth on Saturday. Field and Willock. What difference makers today. UR’s!!!! #QPR #QPRBRE — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) February 17, 2021

Chris Willock is constantly a game changer in every game he’s come on to, why isn’t he starting more? Great run & skill to start that attack to the goal #QPR #QPRBRE — MTK (@GGMTK1) February 17, 2021

Willock did incredible to set up that goal. Absolute baller #QPR — Eddie (@Eddie_1415) February 17, 2021

Didn't see that coming. Great work by Willock initially. Wonderful finish from Field. #qpr — Adam Boxer (@aboxer11) February 17, 2021

START CHRIS WILLOCK #QPR — Ash Larkin (@QPLarky) February 17, 2021

Great result, Willock sub changed the game 👏🏻 Gave us some pace to get forward quicker #QPR — Ross Winter (@RosswerQPR) February 17, 2021

Are you QPR mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this R’s quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club beat the R's 4-3 in pre-season? Chelsea Tottenham Arsenal West Ham