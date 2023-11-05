Highlights Leeds United secured an impressive 1-0 victory against Leicester City, showcasing their defensive strength and threat on the break.

The team's togetherness and spirit were highlighted as they battled for every ball and celebrated a close bond at the end.

Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds is uncertain, with reports suggesting he still wants to leave the club, but his talent should earn him a more prominent role.

Leeds United secured a huge three points on Friday night as they beat league leaders Leicester City 1-0 after an impressive all-round performance.

Daniel Farke’s side are known for their attacking talent, but they were defensively superb, with the team functioning well to limit the Foxes, and they maintained a constant threat on the break.

In many ways, this win is the best of Leeds’ season so far, and it certainly epitomised the ‘side before self, every time’ mantra that has been passed down from Billy Bremner’s days at Elland Road.

There was a real togetherness and spirit among Farke’s team, as they battled for every ball, shut down space, and threw their bodies in front of the ball if Leicester did manage to fashion a chance. The celebrations at the end also spoke volumes of a group that has a close bond.

After a turbulent summer, which saw many first-team players leave on loan, the Leeds fans made it clear that they didn’t want those individuals back. It was all about being proud to pull the badge on, something which Farke echoed.

And, on the whole, he has got a group that is totally committed and pulling in the same direction.

But, one player who may not fall into that bracket is Wilfried Gnonto.

Once again, there has been transfer speculation surrounding the Italian international, with reports from his home country claiming that the attacker still wants to leave the club.

Of course, you shouldn’t lay into Gnonto because of one report, but he hasn’t exactly convinced that he wants to be part of the plans at Leeds with his actions since handing in a transfer request a few months back.

In terms of talent, Gnonto is someone who should be in Farke’s XI, even though they are stacked with quality out wide.

This is a player who was superb at times in the Premier League, so the fact he is on the bench suggests he isn’t impressive in training.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Again, it’s not like Gnonto is acting up, as he did come on to help get the points at the King Power Stadium, but he should have a more prominent role when you consider his natural talent, as opposed to coming on for five minutes at the end of a game.

In the summer, the prospect of losing Gnonto was one that worried Leeds fans. They saw several key men depart, and the way the 19-year-old handled himself, or was advised to, angered them.

Yet, due to his ability, they were open to reintegrating the forward back into the fold, and he could still have a big role to play over the coming weeks and months.

But, Leeds have made huge strides under Farke, the win at Leicester the latest big step.

They are a club back on the up, and new heroes have emerged at Elland Road after the agony of the past 12 months or so.

If Gnonto doesn’t want to be part of that, then it will be his loss. Leeds are in a healthy position, and looking capable of returning to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, they still have a lot of work to do, and come January they won’t want more distractions and unwanted headlines that undoubtedly contributed to their poor start.

Going back to the Leeds motto, it’s ‘side before self, every time’, and if Gnonto isn’t totally on board with that, then accepting a big offer in the New Year would be the right move.