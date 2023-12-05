Highlights Leicester City's Enzo Maresca has implemented a clear playing style and prefers to use Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard as central defenders.

Harry Souttar, a summer signing, has seen limited game time and may be on the cusp of having to force his way out in January.

Souttar has proven his capabilities as an intimidating and skilled centre-back, but his underwhelming game time under Maresca may lead him to seek a move away. A loan move could be the best scenario for both parties.

Leicester City have been the pick of the bunch in the Championship so far this season as they sit top of the table after getting relegated from the Premier League, but there is one player who has hardly contributed.

Enzo Maresca has implemented a very clear playing style at Leicester, which was expected after his time as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. To be successful in playing out from the back, Maresca has persisted with using Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard as his central defenders.

If not those two, he has preferred to use summer signings Callum Doyle and Conor Coady instead of Harry Souttar, leaving the Australian international in an awkward position and potentially on the cusp of having to force his way out in January.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

How much has Souttar played at Leicester?

Souttar joined the club when they were in their relegation battle in January 2023, but at the time the club probably didn't anticipate going down, which is arguably the biggest reason why they did.

Nevertheless, they went ahead and spent £15 million on him to bring him from Stoke City, as reported by The Guardian.

He went on to play 90 minutes in his first nine league games but when Brendan Rodgers was sacked and former Norwich City manager Dean Smith was brought in, he didn't see as many minutes.

The central defender only proceeded to start two more Premier League games, with one of them being a 0-0 draw at Newcastle, showing his capabilities.

With Maresca coming in, and the fact that Souttar knows the Championship, it looked like it could be a fresh start for him, but it has been anything that. He has played just one league game as well as one League Cup game so far in this campaign and that doesn't show any signs of changing anytime soon.

Has Souttar proved he is good enough?

Souttar was one of the most intimidating centre-backs in the second division whilst he was at Stoke, with his massive frame making him capable of bullying more or less every striker that he came up against. His stats back this up as in the 2020/21 campaign, when he was fully fit to play the majority of the league campaign, he won 74% of his overall duels, according to SofaScore.

He is also capable of passing well with 82% passing accuracy per game, and with 60% of his passes being precise into the opposition half; he can be a secret weapon when building from the back.

Taking these stats into account, it is a bit of a surprise that he has had such underwhelming game time under Maresca, who wants his side to be neat and tidy from the back. Whilst not Souttar's overriding strength, he isn't alein to being the progressive type of centre-back.

It was a massive blow to Stoke when they lost him, but one they anticipated due to how well he had performed even though he had recently recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

If his club form wasn't convincing enough, he appeared in the World Cup for Australia in 2022 and was one of their most outstanding players as they reached the round of 16 with two clean sheets in the group stage.

Should Souttar force a January exit?

The 25-year-old will know just two appearances is not good enough for his development and also that he in the picture under Maresca, so realistically, he should be asking for a move away.

Leicester, though, will know they more than likely won't be able to recoup the fee they bought him for right now as he simply hasn't had enough minutes.

So what looks like the most suitable scenario for both parties is a loan move, as if all goes well, Souttar can show just how good he can be, with the hope that Leicester can also demand a decent fee in the summer.