Highlights James Maddison has made a strong impact at Tottenham since joining in the summer, with three goals and five assists in his first 10 appearances.

Jamie Carragher has hailed Maddison as the most influential player in the Premier League, attributing his success to the manager's philosophy and Maddison's strong mentality.

Leicester City fans may be frustrated by the suggestion that joining Tottenham is a step up, considering Leicester's recent successes and Maddison's contributions to the team.

Since joining Tottenham in the Summer, James Maddison has been on fire under Ange Postecoglu, and he's been hailed by Jamie Carragher as the 'most influential player in the Premier League'.

We take a look at why the recent Maddison 'love-in' could be irking Leciester City supporters.

There's no denying that Maddison has been a class signing for Spurs, and with the number 10 shirt on his back, the midfielder continues to perform week-in, week-out for his new club.

After his £40 million move from Leicester City in the summer, the England international already has three goals and five assists to his name in his first 10 appearances for the Lilywhites.

His blistering form early on in the season saw him win the August player of the month award, beating the likes of Rodri, Jarrod Bowen and Karou Mitoma to the first one of the season.

Following their 2-0 win over Fulham last week, in which Maddison notched another well-taken goal, Sky Sports pundit Carragher had some strong words to say on Maddison's start to life as a Tottenham player.

"For me, he's been probably the most influential player in the Premier League," Carragher said on Monday Night Football. "I think he has been that influential. The credit has to go to the manager. It's his philosophy, his way of playing, but he (Maddison) has been a major part of that."

"He is just that type of personality. Sometimes, taking a step-up to a bigger club, that scrutiny is too much for players, they can't actually handle it. It's not their ability, it's their mentality. He can. He has embraced going to a bigger club, doing interviews with us, being in the spotlight. He absolutely loves it."

Tottenham are considered one of the traditional top 6 clubs, but it must have Leicester supporters frustrated when the move is being considered a 'step-up' given the recent success of Leicester in the Premier League.

When Maddison joined the Foxes in 2018, his side didn't record a single finish below ninth in the Premier League before their surprise relegation to the Championship last season and narrowly missed out on Champions League football in both 2021 and 2022, with Maddison playing a key part in both campaigns as the Foxes finished 5th on both occasions.

An FA Cup winning campaign in 2021 and a Community Shield victory can also be used to argue the frustrations of Leicester fans, with two trophies in Maddison's time at the club becoming an even bigger accolade, given Tottenham's well-coveted lack of silverware, since their League Cup win in 2008.

Of course, Foxes fans will have been disappointed to see their former number 10 leave in the summer, but their recent form, and what looks an inevitable return to the Premier League at this moment in time, could have them forgetting about the past in no time.

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the Championship and a whopping 14 points ahead of 3rd placed Leeds United, who they face tonight at 8pm.