Highlights Reading owner Dai Yongge's high asking price for the club is deterring a potential buyer.

The club's financial situation is dire, with non-payments to HMRC, embargoes and player wage issues leading to deductions and fan anger.

Dai's demand for a large sum is likely because he has invested heavily in the club, but should be selling for a small amount considering he has been the architect of this mess.

A non-UK consortium approached Reading owner Dai Yongge but were put off by his asking price for the League One side, according to BBC journalist Aaron Paul who was speaking on the 72+ Podcast.

The Royals are currently in a dangerous situation, having failed to pay HMRC in full and/or time once again.

They were placed under embargoes for similar offences during the summer transfer window, with non-payment of loan wages also proving to be an issue around that time.

As well as this, the club failed to pay their players on time and in full on three occasions last season, leading to the Berkshire outfit getting a one-point deduction earlier this term.

A further three points were deducted last month after Dai failed to deposit 125% of the club's forecast monthly wage bill into a designated club account, which has only increased anger within the Berkshire side's fanbase.

Having little funds now, the opposite was the problem during the early stages of his reign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Why is Dai Yongge demanding a huge amount of money for the club?

It has been reported by the i that owner Dai is keen to secure around £70m-£80m for the club - a huge amount of money considering the Berkshire side are now in League One.

In reality, they are worth nowhere near that and the Chinese businessman's asking price will need to come down to give the club the best chance of being sold.

However, there's a key reason why he is probably holding out for so much, and that's because he has pumped a huge amount of money into the third-tier side since his arrival at the SCL Stadium.

Breaking the club's transfer record to sign Sone Aluko and George Puscas, he sanctioned reckless deals and with the club failing to make a decent amount of money from player sales during his six-year spell, he has lost a huge amount of money.

With income likely to have been damaged further by their relegation, Dai is probably keen to get as much for the club as possible.

What did Aaron Paul say about the consortium's interest in Reading FC?

Paul has revealed that there is interest in the club from a consortium, but the asking price is too big at the moment.

He said: "You've also got to believe and hope that Dai Yongge sees the best interests of Reading Football Club with regards to who he's selling it to.

"I know a consortium from abroad who want to buy the football club. They've approached him [Dai Yongge] - and they said the price is ludicrous.

"And they're like 'well, we're going to walk away, we'll go and buy another club, it's not a problem'."

Should Dai Yongge be holding out for a huge amount of money for Reading?

Dai has caused a huge amount of damage to the Royals and for their sake, he needs to sell them before it's too late.

He may have pumped a lot of money into the club, but the fact he has made huge losses is his fault and his fault alone.

Quite frankly, has been one of the worst owners in EFL history, if not the worst.

Not only has he failed to fulfil his obligations, but he has also overspent, overseen major on-field failure and hasn't done anywhere near enough to communicate with the supporters.

Bottom of League One Team P GD Pts 20 Carlisle United 15 -5 14 21 Wigan Athletic 13 2 11 22 Fleetwood Town 13 -10 11 23 Reading 13 -11 6 24 Cheltenham Town 14 -19 5

Some of his decisions have been baffling too, with his reluctance to sack Paul Ince until it was too late arguably costing the club their Championship status.

His decision-making means he needs to be prepared to cut his ties with the club for a small amount. No one else is as responsible for this mess as him.