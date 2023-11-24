Highlights DA Capital are no longer in the race to buy Reading FC after purchasing Nuneaton Borough, a non-league side in the seventh tier of English football.

DA Capital are now out of the race to buy League One side Reading after buying non-league side Nuneaton Borough, according to The Athletic journalist Matt Slater.

The Royals are currently the subject of interest from a number of parties, with current owner Dai Yongge open to selling the club following a turbulent six-year spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Four bids have been made at this point which is a promising sign, especially with this level of interest being maintained despite the fact some parties have pulled out of the race.

William Storey claimed to be in the race to secure a takeover and it was even reported that he had struck an agreement to take control of the Royals, but a deal had not been done.

And DA Capital now seem to be out of the race after purchasing Nuneaton, who currently ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Division Central, which is the seventh tier of English football.

Who are DA Capital?

DA Capital are an investment firm which aims to buy businesses from those who are keen to cash in and find an exit route.

With this aim in mind, it comes as no surprise that they were interested in the Royals whose owner is reportedly ready to sell up.

The company's director David Anderson is set to take operation control of the club - and he will work with Nick Thompson and Robert Tidmarsh.

Thompson previously worked as Hull City's managing director - and looks set to be an extremely valuable figure for the non-league side who were previously in danger of going out of business.

Served with an eviction notice from their stadium last month, Borough will now be hoping they can look towards a much brighter future.

Is this latest development a blow for Reading FC?

It's never great news when a potential party exits the race, but there seems to be a decent amount of interest in the club.

One bidder is believed to be Mike Ashley and he would probably be a better fit for the club as someone who has owned a club in one of England's top four divisions.

He may also relish the opportunity to see some young players thrive before selling them on in the future, with some of these promising first-teamers arriving in the summer.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

Previously owning Newcastle United, running the Royals should be much less stressful for him if he can turn the club's fortunes around.

If Ashley doesn't succeed, there may be another suitable party who can take the club forward and with multiple bids on the table, the Berkshire side don't seem to be doomed even if the former owner of the Magpies doesn't remain in the race.

But he may be the best fit for the club at the moment.