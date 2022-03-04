“Consistently classy” – West Brom consider Luton Town transfer swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are tracking Luton Town defender Kal Naismith ahead of the end of the season, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

The 30-year-old has been key to the Hatters promotion push this term but is out of contract in the summer.

Albion are one of a number of clubs keen but would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers discuss…

Declan Harte

Naismith has had a great season with Luton and has proven himself to be a very useful player to have in a squad.

He is very experienced having played for the likes of Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Luton across the EFL.

His versatility is also a huge asset to any side, that he can occupy positions across the pitch.

That is a very impressive trait and one that could be very valuable for a side like the Baggies.

Given his contract is set to expire in the Summer then this could be a very shrewd signing.

Charlie Gregory

There are some who would argue that West Brom already have plenty of options in defence and don’t need another body thrown into the mix but I think Naismith would be a good bit of business by the Baggies.

If you can bring a talented player to your team, then you should do so and the 30-year-old is certainly that. The centre-back is arguably one of Luton’s best players right now and could also be considered one of the best in his position in the league.

West Brom could certainly do with a leader at the back and someone who can shore up a defence that is faltering right now.

If Steve Bruce can pull it off in the summer though, then it would be a real coup and they should definitely go for it.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see interest growing in Kal Naismith, as he is a key part as to why Luton have been doing so well this season.

When he first arrived in January 2021, there was a lot of uncertainty about where his best position was, however, he has made the left-sided centre-back position his own.

He has contributed with consistently classy performances this season, with his ball-carrying capabilities standing out.

He is also someone who tends to win his aerial duels too, whilst he is very difficult to beat one on one.

Naismith has proven this season that he can operate at the top of the division and still emerge as a star, which bodes well for West Brom, who will be desperate to win promotion next season, with this campaign fizzling away.