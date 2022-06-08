“Considerable eight-figure fee” – Watford to consider sensible offers for key asset previously linked with Liverpool and Man Utd: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford’s relegation from the Premier League means the Hornets are inevitably going to lose some of their best players this summer.

One of those that is almost certain to leave Vicarage Road is Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr.

Although Sarr remained with the Hornets the last time they were relegated to the Championship, there is a feeling in WD18 that this is the right time to move the player on and cash in on a key financial asset.

That feeling was further cemented yesterday when Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claimed that the Hornets will consider “sensible offers” for the winger this summer.

With that being said, some of our writers here at FLW have offered their thoughts on the sort of fee that Watford should be looking to get for Sarr in the coming months.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that Watford should still be holding out for a considerable eight-figure fee for Sarr this summer. There are still two years remaining on the winger’s contract at Vicarage Road, meaning they are under no pressure to sell him for simply any fee in the market we are about to enter. Beyond that, Sarr has shown during his time in the Premier League with Watford that he is more than capable of making an impact at that level, and at 24-years-old, there is still plenty of time for him to be an asset for a top-flight team. Indeed, that should also mean there is a strong resale potential in the winger, and Watford will know that top-flight clubs have the funds to spend a significant amount on a player such as Sarr. As a result, it could be argued that the Hornets should be holding out for a fee of around £25-30 million for the winger this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Watford should be looking to receive a fee around the £30 million pound mark for Sarr this summer.

Reports vary over what fee the club paid for him when he signed for them back in 2019, but recouping what they paid for the winger is probably the best the Hornets can hope for this summer.

Sarr did not enjoy his best spell at Vicarage Road in 2021/22, with a disrupted season due to AFCON and injuries hampering the winger’s ability to make a difference for Watford as they were relegated from the top-flight.

He has shown in the past, though, and early on last season, that he has the quality to be a good Premier League player.

He’s been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, but I can’t see the big big money move to Anfield that has been talked of in previous seasons coming to fruition this summer, largely because the Reds have added the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz to their frontline already.

Despite that, it is still absolutely the right time for Watford to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer, with other suitors, such as Newcastle and Crystal Palace, potentially out there.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Watford purchased Sarr for a fee believed to be in the region of £40m, they will be aiming to recuperate a sizeable amount of money for him this summer.

The Senegal international’s contract at Vicarage Road is set to run until 2024 and thus the club may not necessarily be in a rush to cash in on him.

Keeping this in mind, it may take a bid of around £25m to £30m from elsewhere in order to test Watford’s resolve.

With Newcastle United emerging as a potential suitor, it will be intriguing to see whether they are willing to splash the cash on Sarr who has managed to provide 18 direct goal contributions in 50 top-flight appearances during his career.