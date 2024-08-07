Highlights Plymouth Argyle fans eagerly await star players for new season after signing Cissoko and five others in transfer window.

Star winger Cissoko aims to conquer the Championship and make an impact for Wayne Rooney's Pilgrims squad.

Cissoko's technical ability and mindset, combined with his desire to perform, position him as a key player to watch this season.

Plymouth Argyle fans will be eager to discover who their star players will be for the following season, having already signed six players during the transfer window.

One of those signings who could be set to shine for the Pilgrims is Ibrahim Cissoko, who joined the club on loan from French outfit, Toulouse. The left-winger has impressed during pre-season and could prove to be an astute signing for Wayne Rooney.

The 21-year-old made a bold statement on social media, stating that he wishes to 'conquer the Championship'. If Cissoko delivers on his wish, then he promises to be a key player for Plymouth.

Cissoko tipped for success at Plymouth

Although Cissoko would have been relatively unknown to Pilgrims fans prior to his arrival at Home Park, fans will be hoping he can seize his opportunity for Rooney's side. FLW's Plymouth Argyle fan pundit, Chris, believes Cissoko will prove to be a hit at Home Park

Speaking to Football League World, Chris said: "One of those acquisitions particularly stands out and that is Ibrahim Cissoko, our loan signing from Toulouse. He plays primarily as a winger. However, he has shown he is adept as an attacking midfielder as well.

"During pre-season, he has shown that he is able to pinpoint crosses, directly to our strikers up front. In particular, helping with Tijani, with his height and his ability.

"I believe that he is also very good with his feet. He’s very good in terms of his technical ability and also his mindset, recently announcing on social media that he wishes to conquer the Championship.

"This in mind, with all the other attributes, makes him very much a player to watch during this upcoming season."

Cissoko must seize his opportunity

If pre-season is anything to go by, then Cissoko is likely to get the nod on Plymouth's left-wing, where he will be itching to make an impact.

Having risen through the ranks at Dutch side, NEC Nijmegen, Cissoko went on to make 26 first team appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Cissoko was rewarded for his performances with a move to Toulouse, who played Europa League football last season. However, the winger was limited to eleven league appearances, scoring and assisting once. Although it must be noted that the winger's start to the season was delayed due to a metatarsal fracture.

The Dutchman also has two appearances under his belt for the Netherlands' under 21 side this summer, further emphasising his potential.

Ibrahim Cissoko's senior career statistics - per Transfermarkt Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 NEC Nijmegen 26 2 0 2023/24 Toulouse 11 1 1

Cissoko's move to Plymouth should guarantee first team football for the Dutchman, and it gives him the perfect platform to express himself under the guidance of Rooney.

Plymouth struggled in the Championship last season and narrowly escaped relegation, finishing in 21st position. The Pilgrims finished one point ahead of Birmingham City, who were managed by Rooney for a period of the season.

Pilgrims fans will be hoping that Rooney has learned his lessons from his dismal reign at Birmingham and can guide the club to a safe Championship finish.

Rooney's new signing, Cissoko, has made some bold claims regarding his move to the Championship, but if he can live up to his words, then Plymouth could be onto a winner.