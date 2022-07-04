Conor Wickham to Reading FC: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Former Crystal Palace and Sunderland forward Connor Wickham played a part in Reading’s 2-0 victory over Colchester United on Saturday afternoon, according to Berkshire Live.

The 29-year-old is currently without a club following his release from MK Dons, managing to get on the pitch regularly with 15 appearances to his name at Liam Manning’s side, though most of these displays came from the bench.

With this, the Buckinghamshire outfit decided against renewing his contract after joining on a short-term deal in January, previously being given a new lease of life in League One and a real chance to impress officials at Stadium MK.

This was a much-needed opportunity for the former England youth international after making just two appearances for Preston North End prior to his departure from Deepdale in the early stages of this calendar year.

He signed a short-term contract in Lancashire last summer as he was given the chance to prove his worth by Frankie McAvoy – but injuries disrupted his progress once again and that proved to be costly in his quest to secure a longer stay with the Lilywhites.

With a fresh opportunity to show what he can do in Berkshire and with a contract potentially on offer for the Englishman if he can impress, we weigh up whether this would be a good potential move, whether he would start and what he offers Paul Ince’s side.

Is it a good potential move?

For Wickham, this would be an exceptional move because he didn’t exactly do a huge amount in the third tier to justify a move back to the Championship.

At 29 though, he will want to get back to the top two tiers of English football sooner rather than later and with the Royals restricted in what they can do this summer in terms of incoming business, there’s every chance he will be offered a deal if he can perform well.

For the Berkshire outfit, he’s certainly someone that can provide depth and they are in desperate need of more options in the forward area, with Lucas Joao, George Puscas and Yakou Meite their only available, senior players available to them in this position.

Meite’s best position is arguably out on the right-hand side though and with Puscas’ future uncertain, bringing in a couple of forwards is simply a must for Ince’s side despite needing to work within a tight budget.

The 29-year-old wouldn’t cost a huge amount so that’s one positive for the Berkshire outfit – but his injury and scoring record in recent seasons leaves a lot to be desired and this is why they should be looking at alternatives.

Ideally, they need as many players as possible to stay fit throughout the 2022/23 campaign considering the lack of depth they are likely to have and Wickham may not be able to remain in the best condition.

Would he start?

Ince seemed to like playing one up front during the early stages of his tenure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, though it could be argued that he didn’t exactly have much of a choice with Puscas out on loan at Pisa.

If the former England international sticks with a 4-2-3-1 formation, it would be difficult to see Lucas Joao not starting, so Wickham wouldn’t be one of the first names on the teamsheet when everyone is fit.

However, Joao has had a poor injury record in recent seasons and this is where the ex-Sunderland man can step in and do a job, though it’s currently unclear whether he would force his way into the lineup ahead of Shane Long who looks set to join from Southampton.

Puscas also remains in the mix at this stage and he could potentially start alongside Joao, so it’s probably safe to say Wickham wouldn’t get into the starting 11 at this stage, even with the lack of depth the Royals have in this area.

What does he offer?

Standing at around 6’2, he would certainly be an aerial presence for the Royals up top if he was to come in and with that, he could potentially thrive on his own up front.

Romania international Puscas has failed to thrive when played in a lone forward role, so the Englishman would certainly be an alternative that Ince has at his disposal.

He will have no shortage of motivation to perform to a high standard as well considering his injury troubles in recent years and at 29, it almost feels as though it’s now or never for the forward in terms of getting his career back on track.

The Royals will need this type of hunger if they want to have any chance of remaining afloat in the second tier once again next season, so this could make him a good addition in Berkshire.

Also able to play out wide, another area that needs to be addressed with Junior Hoilett yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms, his versatility could come in handy.