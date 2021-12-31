Conor Washington starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Wycombe on New Year’s Day

Charlton Athletic welcome Wycombe Wanderers to The Valley on New Year’s Day in hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle last time out.

The Addicks have climbed into a solid mid table position in the last couple of months and will be looking to cement a place in the top half of the division going into the second half of the season. Johnnie Jackson’s record as permanent manager currently stands at one game and one loss, the visit of the sixth placed Chairboys will be challenging but given the club’s form on their home patch since Nigel Adkins’ sacking the Addicks will be quietly confident.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the starting XI that was defeated at Home Park on 18th December…

Akin Famewo and Conor Washington have recovered from coronavirus and could return to the line-up ahead of Pape Souare and Diallang Jaiyesimi. There are some minor fitness concerns over the former, but due to the fact that the alternatives are an out of position Chris Gunter and an unfit Ryan Inniss, Famewo may have to soldier on.

Since Jackson has taken the reins, Charlton have won six and drawn one of seven home games in all competitions. Posting an aggregate score of 17-2 across that stretch, Wycombe suffered a 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening and need a victory to push themselves back into automatic promotion contention. The Addicks are strong favourites with the bookmakers but that will only spur Gareth Ainsworth and his squad on even more to defy the odds.