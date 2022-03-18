Conor Washington starts: The Charlton Athletic XI we expect to see v Burton Albion

Charlton Athletic ended a seven game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

Alex Gilbey scored the only goal of the game as the Addicks stood firm against Neil Harris’ relegation battlers.

Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor returned to the side in midweek and had the desired impact, the latter had been injured since the game before the winless run began.

It will be interesting to see how Johnnie Jackson manages the fitness of his squad with Washington, Blackett-Taylor, Jayden Stockley and Scott Fraser all recently returning from spells on the sidelines.

Akin Famewo could be back in contention for a place in the back three, although Ben Purrington performed admirably on the left of the trio in midweek.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged XI from the one that defeated the Gills to line-up against Burton Albion at The Valley…

Fraser came off around the hour mark after suffering with cramp on Tuesday evening, however Jackson likes consistency in selection where possible and the Scotsman will be desperate to keep his place in the starting XI.

If Washington, Blackett-Taylor, Fraser or Stockley do not make it, then an opportunity could be handed to Famewo, Elliot Lee, Mason Burstow or Jonathan Leko.

Burton and Charlton do not have a lot to play for in the third tier, therefore it would not be a surprise to see something of an open game ensue, given the shackles are off with League One status for next season nearly secured for both sides.

Stockley and former Addick Deji Oshilaja were both sent off for an altercation in the reverse fixture, that Charlton won 1-0, there could be some tension between the pair again.