Conor Washington starts: How we expect Charlton Athletic to line up against Gillingham on Tuesday night

Charlton Athletic have picked up just one point from their last seven games and will be looking to arrest their slide when they host relegation-battling Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with both sides playing under different managers.

The Gills earned an enormous 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers at the weekend and now only remain inside the relegation zone on goal difference with AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood Town just above them on the same points.

Neil Harris has overseen a tremendous turnaround since stepping into the dugout towards the back end of January, and will be hoping to take advantage of a very low on confidence Addicks side.

Here, we are predicting five changes from the Charlton side that was defeated 2-1 by Accrington Stanley to line-up on Tuesday evening…

The five changes are as follows: Diallang Jaiyesimi replaces Jason Pearce, which would see Jayden Stockley take the armband, Akin Famewo comes in for Chris Gunter, Alex Gilbey replaces Elliot Lee, Albie Morgan steps in for Scott Fraser and finally Conor Washington returns in place of Jonathan Leko.

Corey Blackett-Taylor is nearing a return to the first team picture and could feature amongst the substitutes.

Charlton have not lost a game under Johnnie Jackson when Stockley and Washington have started in a front two and they will be desperate to keep that run going to pull themselves away from the relegation conversation.

Fraser is perhaps a little unlucky to lose his place but the quick turnaround could mean he is rested, with Albie Morgan chomping at the bit to return to the starting XI.