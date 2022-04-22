Conor Washington makes Johnnie Jackson Charlton Athletic goalscoring claim

Charlton Athletic forward Conor Washington has told Addicks fans to judge him on his goals in the second half of the season under Johnnie Jackson, rather than his time under Nigel Adkins at the start of the campaign.

Under previous Charlton boss Adkins, Washington was often used out wide on the left during the early stages of the campaign, whilst under current boss Johnnie Jackson, he has been deployed up front in a striker role.

As such, he has found his time under Jackson more fruitful in front of goal, and says he believes he has a good return under the current Addicks boss.

“If you look at it, since the gaffer has come in, I’ve played up front in a two and I think my goal return is a hell of a lot better than when I was stuck out wide left,” Washington told South London Press.

“In the first 10 games of the season I think I scored one.”

“I think as a striker I’d like to be judged off the second part of the season. 10 in 23, I think I should have scored more for sure but in a partnership where Jayden (Stockley) has been scoring as well, I think the goal return is relatively healthy.”

“But as a striker you’re hungry for more and when you’re getting chances you feel like you should be scoring more.”

The Verdict

Washington’s 11 goals in 33 games is a somewhat decent return for the campaign so far, but he certainly has a point here when talking about the second half of the season.

As he states, ten of his goals have come under Johnnie Jackson and playing as a striker, with only one coming whilst playing as a left winger.

It seems clear then, that the position to play him if you want to get him firing is as a striker.

Although he did recently endure a difficult patch in front of goal, going six without scoring, the player will be glad to have put that behind him against Cambridge United earlier this week.