Conor Washington issues frank Charlton Athletic message involving Nigel Adkins

Charlton have finally started to get some positive results on the table since Nigel Adkins was relieved of his duties and Johnnie Jackson was put in temporary charge – and Conor Washington has told London News Online that the sacking may have aided the club, with the forward saying it may have been ‘the kick up the backside we probably all needed.’

The striker has been with the Addicks since last season and he fired 11 goals in, as the side narrowly missed out on a play-off place. He’s found similar form this year with four goal contributions in just eight starts but his team have not hit the same heady heights and have instead struggled at the wrong end of the table.

Despite many tipping Charlton to be contenders for promotion, they have instead had to contend with a battle against the drop. It’s form that has ultimately seen boss Nigel Adkins lose his job – but it’s worked a treat so far, with the club finally beginning to pick up some positive results now that their former manager has left his post.

After another good result at the weekend, it has led to Washington admitting to London News Online that the sacking may have had the desired impact on the side, as it may be ‘the kick up the backside’ that his team all needed to start getting some valuable points on the board.

Speaking after the game, he said: “With the previous gaffer leaving, maybe it was the kick up the backside that we probably all needed as a group.

“We got him in that situation, as well as other factors obviously. We’re the only ones in there that can change it whether a new gaffer came in or not. We’re the ones who go out there on that pitch. We’ve taken into account what Jacko’s been saying and we’ve managed to put in some good performances out there.

“The fans were brilliant today, got right behind us, and it can be a real fortress here at this level. Teams like Doncaster and other smaller teams, if you will, come here – it’s a tough place to come when the fans are like that.”

Washington then believes that the side may now be on track to look more like the team everyone expected at the beginning of the season. They’ve certainly started to get going in the league and if they can keep picking up results and drag themselves up the table under Johnnie Jackson, then there may be a real claim for the temporary boss to be handed the reins on a full-time basis.

The Verdict

Charlton have certainly begun to start firing under Johnnie Jackson and it seems to be no coincidence either, with Washington saying his side needed a shock to get them going. If that shock can keep working and getting them results, then the sacking may prove to be a masterstroke.

For now, they’ll have to take each game one at a time. If they can find a level of consistency now Adkins is gone and start moving up the table, then it will ultimately prove to have been the best decision possible by the owners to let go of the manager.