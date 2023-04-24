West Bromwich Albion left-back Conor Townsend still believes his side are firmly in the play-off race at this stage, speaking to the Baggies' media team.

These comments came following their 2-1 home loss against Sunderland yesterday - a great opportunity missed for the hosts who had the opportunity to strengthen their chances of winning a top-six spot and dampen the spirits of one of their play-off rivals.

They were on course to secure all three points at half-time with John Swift's penalty separating the two sides at that point - but Denis Cirkin's brace allowed the visitors to take all three points back to Wearside as they boosted their own push for the play-offs.

Where does this result leave West Brom?

They would have been in sixth place at this stage if they had secured three points - and would have been level on points with Coventry City who currently sit in fifth.

Instead, they are two points adrift of the top six and although they have a game in hand on many of their promotion rivals, they will need to come out on top in that extra match to put major pressure on others.

They are set for a difficult end to the season too, with Albion facing Sheffield United on Wednesday. The Blades could seal their promotion in midweek, so they will be fired up with something to play for and that doesn't bode well for the Baggies.

Carlos Corberan's men then host Norwich City who are just about in the play-off race at this point. Albion's final game sees them travel to Swansea City who aren't short of confidence at the moment considering their current form.

Yesterday's result was a setback and a massive missed opportunity for the Baggies who will be gutted - but Townsend still believes Albion's season is far from over yet.

He said: "Being 1-0 up and then losing the game is obviously disappointing at this stage of the season, but we’re still right in it.

"We’ve all had a chat in there, we’ve got to get over the disappointment of today. That’s the challenge.

"We’ve got our game in hand on Wednesday when we go to Sheffield United. It’s a massive game, and we’ve got to try and pick ourselves up and go again. We all think it’s far from over."

West Brom's play-off chances

Townsend is completely right - but their final few fixtures are extremely difficult and that's why it would be a massive achievement if they were to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Realistically, they probably need nine points from nine now to give themselves the best possible chance of sealing a top-six place, with seven perhaps an absolute minimum.

The Baggies should see these games as a real opportunity though - because midweek opponents Sheffield United will be feeling the heat in their quest to secure promotion in front of their home supporters.

Norwich, meanwhile, are at real risk of not making the play-offs and the atmosphere at Carrow Road isn't great at the moment with supporters clearly unhappy. Perhaps it's a shame that West Brom's game against the Canaries isn't away from home!

And Swansea may not have anything to play for on the final day, so it will be interesting to see how many points Corberan's side can win.