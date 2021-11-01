Conor Townsend makes honest West Brom admission ahead of Hull City clash

West Bromwich Albion defender Conor Townsend has admitted that his side are determined to deliver a response in their recent defeat to Fulham when they face Hull City on Wednesday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a hat-trick for Marco Silva’s side as they sealed a 3-0 victory over the Baggies.

The Serbian opened the scoring in the 20th minute after referee Michael Salisbury controversially decided to award Fulham a penalty for Kyle Bartley’s challenge on the forward.

Mitrovic then added a second for Fulham on the stroke of half-time as he capitalised on an error made by Robert Snodgrass.

The forward completed his hat-trick in the second-half as both sides were reduced to ten-men.

West Brom lost ground on leaders AFC Bournemouth as a result of this defeat as Scott Parker’s side secured a 2-0 victory over Reading.

Set to face Hull on Wednesday, the Baggies could move to within six points of the Cherries if they seal victory in-front of their own supporters at The Hawthorns.

Ahead of this clash, Townsend has admitted that his side will be aiming to get back on track in their meeting with the Tigers.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the defender said: “We need to dust ourselves off now, it’s good that we have got a game on Wednesday where we can try and put things right straight away.

“We want to win every game, we have a team that can win every game we go into in this league.

1 of 18 Have West Brom won the Championship title during their history? Yes No

“That didn’t happen here [at Craven Cottage] but we move on quickly, and it is a blessing in the Championship that we have so many games and we can write it off.

“We want six points from the next two games to give us a platform going into the Christmas period.”

The Verdict

Having suffered their heaviest league defeat of the season at the weekend, it will be fascinating to see whether West Brom are able to get back to winning ways in the Championship later this week.

When you consider that Townsend has started in all 15 of the club’s fixtures in the second-tier this season, it would be somewhat of a shock if he doesn’t feature at full-back in the Baggies’ clash with Hull.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.0 at this level during the current campaign, the 28-year-old will fancy his chances of delivering an eye-catching display against the Tigers.

Providing that West Brom do go on to secure victory in this clash, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the second-tier under the guidance of manager Valerien Ismael.