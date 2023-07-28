Conor Townsend has issued a message to his West Brom teammates ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Baggies get their season underway next week with a clash against Blackburn Rovers, with Carlos Corberan’s side aiming for a promotion push.

A ninth place finish last year saw the team fall just short of a play-off place, with Albion aiming to go one step further to making their top flight return.

However, off the field issues have plagued their summer so far.

Financial issues have seen the team unable to reinforce the first team squad, with just Jeremy Sarmiento arriving on loan from Brighton.

Dara O’Shea has been the big departure, having been sold for £7 million to Premier League-bound Burnley.

What is Conor Townsend’s message to the West Brom squad?

Townsend could be in line to replace O’Shea as club captain having been trusted with the armband at the end of the previous campaign.

The defender has urged his teammates to not get distracted by off-field issues this season, with full focus set on fighting for Premier League promotion.

"In the grand scheme of things, players at the club know what's going on," said Townsend, via Express & Star.

"It's not as simple as just getting players in.

“We do need players in.

"I know Mark [Miles] and Pearcey [Ian Pearce] are working hard to get it sorted, but it's not as simple as bringing players in at the minute, it might be that someone leaves.

"There are more politics to it.

“For us as players, we've got to not pay much attention to it and get ourselves fit and give ourselves the best chance of being in the starting team come August.

“Hopefully we can bring a few faces in."

West Brom have a less than ideal preparation for the new season, but optimism still remains that the team can compete for a top six position.

Corberan earned a lot of plaudits with the work he did after being appointed midway through the previous term.

The Spaniard replaced Steve Bruce, who had the team competing near the relegation zone.

While they just narrowly missed out on the play-offs, the team still did well to climb the Championship table into ninth place.

However, it is set to be a highly competitive second division this year with a number of big clubs all aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

Can West Brom compete for promotion to the Premier League?

In isolation, Sarmiento is a solid signing that should add some depth to their attacking options.

But as the only signing this summer, it is not so inspiring.

A resolution is needed for the off-field issues that currently plague the club as this is a team that could easily compete for promotion if one or two further signings were made.

However, without those additions, it is hard to see this squad having enough for a top two place, and a top six position will also be a struggle given the strength of the competition in the division this year.

There are still a few weeks left in the window, so perhaps things will change by the 1 September deadline.