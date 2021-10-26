Conor Townsend identifies one specific part of life under Valerien Ismael he’s loving at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion wing-back Conor Townsend has admitted he’s loving the freedom that comes with his position under Valerien Ismael.

Ismael installed a 3-4-3 system with Barnsley in the Championship last season and helped the Tykes into the play-offs. On the back of getting the West Brom job in the summer, he’s done the same, which has given Townsend a new lease of life.

The 28-year-old was heavily involved in the final third during the opening weeks of the season, even registering assists in the draws with Bournemouth and Millwall.

However, Townsend role in the side changed temporarily during a five-game run when Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea were out of the side. Ismael asked him to play as a progressive centre-back, allowing Adam Reach to take up the left wing-back role.

Whilst Townsend is happy to help the team out, he explained to the Express and Star why he was enjoying the wing-back role.

He stated: “I was really enjoying myself at the start of the season and felt I was creating a lot of chances from left wing-back while getting a couple of assists as well.

“I felt, personally, that I was going in the right direction and then the manager asked me to fill in at centre-back. I did my best for the team there, it was obviously different to playing at wing-back but I did what was needed for the team and will play wherever I am required.

“I don’t mind playing centre-back because I was still getting on the ball and progressing forward. But the only thing I didn’t like about it was when the team was attacking at Cardiff. They were all getting goals and assists and I felt I was missing out!

“That was the only thing with it but if those are the things needed from me by the team, then I will continue to fill in there.”

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-West Brom players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace Leeds United Wolves Norwich City

It’s not the first time that Townsend has played in the wing-back role. However, in a side that are hoping to challenge at the top end of the Championship table under Ismael, there’s more expectancy to be part of the attacking unit rather than holding back in a low block.

Townsend got 85 minutes at wing-back on Saturday as the Baggies stormed to a 3-0 win over Bristol City.

Ismael’s side are next in action on Saturday in the Championship, taking on Fulham.

The Verdict

You can see how the wing-back role suits Townsend. The start of the season was really impressive and he will be hoping to rediscover those levels again now the shackles are off and he’s out of the heart of defence.

West Brom fans aren’t convinced that Ismael’s side are as progressive as they could be, yet you can see the do have plenty of freedom to get forward when you look at Townsend.

Challenging towards the top of the division allows them to do that and, as the season progresses, we will see more front-foot football from the Baggies and Townsend.

Thoughts? Let us know!