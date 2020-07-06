Conor Townsend fires West Brom warning the way of Leeds United

West Brom defender Conor Townsend has warned Leeds United that he and his teammates want more than promotion this season, telling them they will go toe-to-toe with the Whites for the title.

It was a good weekend for both Leeds and West Brom, who picked up victories over Blackburn and Hull respectively to take another step towards the Premier League.

However, Slaven Bilic’s side are still second in the table and a point behind Leeds in the race for the title.

On the back of yesterday’s 4-2 win over Hull, Townsend talked up West Brom’s aims to win silverware.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels, he said: “Hopefully it will keep going for the next five games.

“There’s more to come. We are still pushing to try and kick on and pull away.

“We don’t just want to get promoted, we want to win the league.

“Leeds won so it was a task for us to win and keep in touch with them and that is what we have done.

“Hopefully we can kick on now and go and win all five games.”

Attention now turns to a midweek schedule that sees West Brom and Brentford, who are third and still chasing the top-two, play before Leeds.

Bilic’s side face Derby County, whilst Brentford go up against Charlton in a London derby.

For Leeds, they are in action on Thursday when they welcome Stoke to Elland Road.

The Verdict

There’s still a long way to go in the Championship this season and West Brom’s focus needs to be on shaking off Brentford properly before they turn attention to the title.

Of course, they can put pressure on Leeds and move above them ahead of Thursday, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side are motoring along nicely now and, at this stage, have the points on the board.

As mentioned, both need to focus on getting rid of Brentford before talk of the title materialises.

The Bees are ready to pounce on any slip ups from here.

